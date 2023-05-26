A delegation from the General Commission of FEMUA headed by A’SALFO received in audience by Faure Gnassingbé

A delegation from the general commission of the Anoumabo Urban Music Festival (FEMUA) headed by Salif Traoré alias A’SALFO was received in audience this Thursday, May 25, 2022 in Lomé by the President of the Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé. The group came to thank Togo for its participation in FEMUA, as a country of honor. A certificate has been submitted to this effect to the Head of State.

For the artist A’SALFO, it is a huge honor for him and the delegation to be received by Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic. “It was an opportunity for us to show him, once again, our gratitude for his contribution to the brilliant participation of his country in FEMUA 15 as a guest of honor”, he posted on his page. Facebook.

Togo was named guest of honor at the 15th edition of the Anoumabo Urban Music Festival (FEMUA) which was held from April 25 to 30, 2023 at Anoumabo in Abidjan (Ivory Coast). The honor given to Togo is justified, according to the General Commissioner of FEMUA, A’Salfo, by the bonds of friendship and fraternity that bind this country and Côte d’Ivoire.

It should be noted that several Togolese artists and musical groups performed on this occasion.

Rachel DOUBIDJI