Electronic flag – Rabat

Oversaw, on Saturday, at the headquarters of the prefectures of the provinces of Larache and Tetouan, a delegation representing the royal veil, the delivery of royal gifts for the benefit of needy families and people with special needs and those with chronic diseases, on the occasion of the annual season of Moulay Abdeslam Ben Mchiche.

The delegation, headed by Muhammad Saad al-Din Smaij, entrusted with the task of the royal veil, in the presence of regional officials, representatives of the two scientific councils, and civil and military officials, handed over a royal donation for the benefit of needy families and those suffering from diabetes and renal insufficiency.

This generous royal gesture, which came to celebrate the anniversary of the season of the good saint Moulay Abdel Salam Ben Mchiche, aims to alleviate the suffering of patients and needy families belonging to the provinces of Larache and Tetouan and help them meet the costs of life.

On this occasion, I prayed to the Almighty to prolong the life of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to enjoy His Majesty with good health and well-being, to preserve His Majesty and achieve his aspirations of glory and prosperity for this nation, and to approve the eyes of His Majesty the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Moulay El Hassan, and strengthen He was visited by his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, and all members of the honorable royal family.

