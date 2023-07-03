Home » A delegation from the royal palace delivered royal donations to the region of Moulay Abdeslam Ben Meshish
News

A delegation from the royal palace delivered royal donations to the region of Moulay Abdeslam Ben Meshish

by admin
A delegation from the royal palace delivered royal donations to the region of Moulay Abdeslam Ben Meshish

Electronic flag – Rabat

Oversaw, on Saturday, at the headquarters of the prefectures of the provinces of Larache and Tetouan, a delegation representing the royal veil, the delivery of royal gifts for the benefit of needy families and people with special needs and those with chronic diseases, on the occasion of the annual season of Moulay Abdeslam Ben Mchiche.

The delegation, headed by Muhammad Saad al-Din Smaij, entrusted with the task of the royal veil, in the presence of regional officials, representatives of the two scientific councils, and civil and military officials, handed over a royal donation for the benefit of needy families and those suffering from diabetes and renal insufficiency.

This generous royal gesture, which came to celebrate the anniversary of the season of the good saint Moulay Abdel Salam Ben Mchiche, aims to alleviate the suffering of patients and needy families belonging to the provinces of Larache and Tetouan and help them meet the costs of life.

On this occasion, I prayed to the Almighty to prolong the life of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to enjoy His Majesty with good health and well-being, to preserve His Majesty and achieve his aspirations of glory and prosperity for this nation, and to approve the eyes of His Majesty the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Moulay El Hassan, and strengthen He was visited by his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, and all members of the honorable royal family.

See also  Red Velvet concert teaser poster released to be held in Seoul on April 1st and 2nd_velvet_to_Concert

You may also like

The alleged material author of the murder of...

Reinterpreting the territory in a digital key with...

A “beautiful book” known as the Moroccan cultural...

Sentence against two police officers who sexually abused...

Accident on track in the Parma area, motorcyclist...

The Daza Clan, a clan of death

Mohe City’s Commitment to Political Belief Education: The...

Protesters on the track in Stockholm, Sibilio slows...

A DAY OF CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION ON TOURISM...

William Colorado maintained the leadership of the Sub...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy