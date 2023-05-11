A delight of fruits and vegetables and without intermediaries, will offer producers – news

Peasant market ‘Baskets of Peace’, at the Guayacanes Recreation Center in Comfacauca.

As a contribution to the economic development of the department, through commercial spaces for producers, farmers and consumers, Comfacauca is preparing for Saturday May 20, 2023, the great Farmers Market – Baskets of Peacein which affiliates and the community in general will be able to buy fresh, recently harvested fruits and vegetables, as well as handicrafts and other basic basket products, at fair prices, which will benefit the household economy.

It will be a Saturday to enjoy with the family, because in addition to the farmer’s market, members of the Fund and the general public will be able to enjoy the activities offered by the Guayacanes recreation center.

the farmer’s market – Baskets of Peace, It will take place outside the Guayacanes recreational center (in the southwest of Popayán), starting at 8:00 am. It will also be an opportunity to learn about ecotourism routes, including Zamarrito in Argelia and Chontaduro in El Tambo; exhibitions of the projects of eco-managers of the Complementary School Day program (JEC) and strengthening of the non-traditional economy of Algeria (cooperation project), as well as artistic and cultural exhibitions.

On that day, in which the Superintendent of the Family Subsidy, Luis Guillermo Pérez Casas, will be present, Comfacauca has scheduled a day of fun for affiliated families with various recreational and sports activities, with 100% subsidized income.