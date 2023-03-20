Home News A deputy and three officials are arrested in Venezuela for corruption
News

by admin
A deputy, a judge and a manager of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) are among a group of public officials arrested in recent days for alleged acts of corruption, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, told AFP on Sunday.

The national anti-corruption police asked the Public Ministry to initiate the “judicial prosecution” of several officials who “could be involved in serious acts of corruption and embezzlement.”

In response, Saab appointed five prosecutors “to investigate serious acts of corruption that link public officials in reprehensible criminal plots,” it said earlier in a statement posted on Twitter.

The prosecutor revealed the names of four of the detainees. Among them is the deputy for the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv), Hugbel Roa, as well as the lawyer Cristóbal Cornieles, president of the Caracas criminal circuit.

Colonel Antonio Pérez Suárez, Vice President of Commerce and Quality Supply of PDVSA, and Joselit Ramírez, National Superintendent of Cryptoactives of Venezuela (SUNACRIP), an organization involved in managing funds from the oil industry through operations with cryptocurrencies, were also arrested.

“The illegal investigations correspond to different branches and levels of public power and involve strategic sectors for national development and the administration of justice,” said the Public Ministry.

Local media also reported the arrest of Pedro Hernández, mayor of the Santos Michelena municipality, Aragua state, for his alleged links to mafias.

