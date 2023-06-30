A didactic game helps child therapy

Keep alive one of the intangible heritage and assist in the bilateral coordination of children was the target of four students from the Virtual Reality and Videogames career from the Catholic University of Cuenca. They made it to create a game capable of being a tool essential in the child therapy.

Gabriel Jimenez, Adrian Abbot, Ika Zhunio and Marco Cherres son the creators of this game interactive tabletop, which is inspired by dynamics of one wooden maze.

‘Pulus Ruins’ is the name given to it gave this material whose pieces they are neatly made by hand. It has four boards. who attend the four levels with which the game is made up.

This is how Gabriel Jiménez, one of the creators, explains it. he added which is also made up of several letters which contain words in quichua.

The students had in mind to transmit knowledge about the pre-Columbian cultures of Ecuador, through its pieces. For this reason, they began to create them according to the stories, apart from the fact that there The idea of ​​including Quichua was born.

Every card used in the game predominates with the Quichua language. To play it, one of the creators says the word and the meaning in Spanish, which allows a dual learning, according to Jimenez.

Ibilateral integration

For Joseline Argudo, educational psychologist, when it comes to bilateral integration, that is to say, coordinate both sides of the body in the game, it can be a challenge for some children.

It is Bilateral skills impact use functional of the body. “It is through play that children can strengthen and develop this essential motor skill and this student-created game applies to everything,” he said.

The professional indicated that these devices are a therapy occupational training that helps children develop essential integration skills. “Toys that use both hands in a coordinated way help children to cross the midline and to use both hands on tasks.”

He stressed that bilateral coordination “indicates that the brain is communicating effectively and sharing information between the parties of the brain”.

Isaac P. is nine years old and, According to his mother Eliana Paucar, he has presented difficulties andn his motor skills, therefore he decided to resort to this game on the recommendation of his psychologist. Now your child has better motor skills, In addition, he acquired knowledge and feel addiction to the game

Game effectiveness for children

To polish the effectiveness of the game, the four creators came to specialists from the Unit for Diagnosis, Psychopedagogical Research and Support for Inclusion of the University (UDIPSAI). There they applied the effectiveness test.

70 children used it, some of them with conditions such as autism, hyperactivity and dyslexia, who, after the test, they achieved results with one thing in common: keep playing.

Prizes

With the game approved, after a ‘feedback’ with UDIPSAI, the ‘Pulu Ruins’ team achieved the following awards: Regional Infomatrix – first gold medal; National Infomatrix, the highest platinum medal; and an invitation to the great Fair of Seville, Spain. There they will present their game as the only project in Ecuador, from among 70 countries.

According to Tatiana Cabrera, director of the program, the next step of the project for young university students will be to patent creation to, in the near future, market it in toy stores. (YO)

