Home » A different celebration: Fashion, music and workshops on the day of the Secretary with Comfacauca – news
News

A different celebration: Fashion, music and workshops on the day of the Secretary with Comfacauca – news

by admin
A different celebration: Fashion, music and workshops on the day of the Secretary with Comfacauca – news

A date on which the important work carried out by secretaries in institutions was highlighted.

With a joyful celebration, different from the usual ones, Comfacauca honored the secretaries in their day, who carry out an important mission in companies and entities, given that their work contributes to the efficiency of organizations.

For this celebration, different from the traditional one, a special and fun program was designed, with fashion, a musical show, assertive communication workshops, image consultancy and advice, which the secretaries enjoyed, along with 200 guests.


The attendees enjoyed the fashion show, in which women and men participated, who, without being models, dominated the catwalk, looking spectacular oufits from the Ozono, Samid and Celest Shop brands, ideal for work.


Obviously, there was no lack of accessories, definitive in personal grooming, from the brands Celest Shop, Santisa, Sundara Estética, Joyas Bendita Ilusión, which supported this celebration.

There was also the Samid Footwear. Comfacauca Training and Funed, Integral Beauty Academy, shared tips.

The day, dedicated to these professionals, was completed with talks by the fashion psychologist, Nana Navarro, and the Coach, Juan David López, who gave useful advice.

The Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the CEO, the Popayán Aqueduct company, Apencom, the National Federation of Coffee Growers, Sotracauca, the Ministry of Labor, the Grilled Harvest, San José Hospital, Toribio Maya, the Cauca Lottery, Comfacauca took part in this activity. and Unicomfacauca.

See also  Conte and the premiership dream: "In due course we will choose the coalition leader, but the primaries don't scare me"

You may also like

The idea of ​​a title for Arsenal was...

Taxation of refugees from Ukraine (hib)

They install trial against former president Funes for...

After Monschein’s injury, Chabbi is number one

«Digital transformation and gender gap»: Fátima Ortiz

Rainy season puts Yopal on red alert due...

Day or night, the quest rewards never end!

15 years in prison for a subject who...

‘The Box Challenge’: Andrea Serna moderates a tense...

The Taihu Lake Defense Commander-in-Chief held a video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy