A different celebration: Fashion, music and workshops on the day of the Secretary with Comfacauca – news

A date on which the important work carried out by secretaries in institutions was highlighted.

With a joyful celebration, different from the usual ones, Comfacauca honored the secretaries in their day, who carry out an important mission in companies and entities, given that their work contributes to the efficiency of organizations.

For this celebration, different from the traditional one, a special and fun program was designed, with fashion, a musical show, assertive communication workshops, image consultancy and advice, which the secretaries enjoyed, along with 200 guests.

The attendees enjoyed the fashion show, in which women and men participated, who, without being models, dominated the catwalk, looking spectacular oufits from the Ozono, Samid and Celest Shop brands, ideal for work.

Obviously, there was no lack of accessories, definitive in personal grooming, from the brands Celest Shop, Santisa, Sundara Estética, Joyas Bendita Ilusión, which supported this celebration.

There was also the Samid Footwear. Comfacauca Training and Funed, Integral Beauty Academy, shared tips.

The day, dedicated to these professionals, was completed with talks by the fashion psychologist, Nana Navarro, and the Coach, Juan David López, who gave useful advice.

The Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the CEO, the Popayán Aqueduct company, Apencom, the National Federation of Coffee Growers, Sotracauca, the Ministry of Labor, the Grilled Harvest, San José Hospital, Toribio Maya, the Cauca Lottery, Comfacauca took part in this activity. and Unicomfacauca.