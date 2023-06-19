A different Haqia meeting will lead to a different Heilongjiang

June 19, 2023 21:07:24

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Qu Jing

In June, a colorful season, the opening of Longjiang is full of guests and its popularity is rising. Many multinational companies have just finished their “Longjiang trip”. From 15th to 19th, because of the Harbin agreement, merchants from 38 countries and regions gathered in Harbin.

“Together build a new platform for high-level openness and share new opportunities for high-quality development.” At the Harbin Fair, where the flow of people and business flows is surging, the host Heilongjiang fully demonstrates the latest achievements in deeply integrating into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, participating in the construction of the “China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor”, and creating a new highland for opening up to the north. Returning to offline after three years, the different Harbin Fair, let Chinese and foreign guests see a different Heilongjiang.

Harbin Exhibition Area

Seeing the high-quality development of Xinlongjiang

“Heilongjiang has superior geographical conditions, good resource endowment, strong industrial foundation, and beautiful ecological environment.” At the opening ceremony, the video speech by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and China Chamber of International Commerce, represented the guests’ initial impression of Heilongjiang.

Snowflakes “turned” into ice porcelain, live anchors “incarnated” virtual anchors, toothpick boxes “turned” into home accessories, USB flash drives “turned” into gramophones… In the past few days, the “Design Palace” exhibition hall of Harbin Fair has been using “new The strength of the creative exhibits that are unique, unique, and unique has attracted fans from both Chinese and foreign exhibitors and visitors.

In the bioeconomy exhibition area, BGI’s gene sequencer has attracted much attention. “This machine is currently one of the fastest models among small and medium throughput sequencers in the world. It integrates sequencing, bioinformation, and can complete sequencing within 12 hours.” Huang Qingling, sales director of Heilongjiang Huada Longjiang Medical Testing Laboratory Co., Ltd., introduced .

Walking through the four major economic exhibition areas, on the other side, “Heitu Youpin” with 283 authorized companies and 672 products, made its first large-scale appearance at the “doorway”. Brand empowers agriculture. The matrix of “black soil premium products + Longjiang nine treasures and eighteen products + corporate brand” carefully constructed by this year’s Harbin Fair has impressed global merchants deeply.

Brain-like artificial intelligence project, 3D orthopedic printing equipment, micro-satellite development and launch project, medical electrocardiogram clothing, digital skiing competition platform… “This year’s Harbin Fair will build a new engine around the ‘four new economies’ and Heilongjiang’s advantageous industries. , Stimulate new kinetic energy, accelerate the high-quality development of Heilongjiang Province, and attract domestic and foreign investors to settle in Longjiang.” Tan Baicheng, vice chairman of the Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade and director of the Provincial International Expo Development Promotion Center, said.

Jiamusi exhibition area

Seeing the rising popularity of Heilongjiang

Heihe is on fire! As the theme city, Heihe City debuted at the C position of Harbin Fair. The Heihe exhibition area not only incorporates the elements of the “Sino-Russian Twin Cities” such as the China-Russia Heilongjiang Highway Bridge and the China-Russia Cross-border Cableway, but also exhibits and sells 6 series and more than 200 famous and high-quality products. Shiliujian Miscellaneous Grains from Nenjiang City, Northern Red Agate from Xunke County, Big Fruit Seabuckthorn from Sunwu County… Soybean ice cream, which has always made visitors queue up to taste, is also in the Heihe exhibition area. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Zhao Rongguo introduced to Chinese and foreign guests: “The opportunities of this open city are shared, and embracing Heihe is embracing opportunities.”

In midsummer, the Daxingan Mountains cold region testing industry is booming. On the second day of the Harbin Fair, the Daxinganling area signed the “Cold Region Test Base Project Cooperation Framework Agreement” with Changchun Automobile Inspection and Testing Center and China Railway No. Daqi and Xinlin districts will build cold test sites, which are planned to start construction in October this year and strive to be put into use in mid-November.

Jiamusi “China Tooth City” released a strong magnetic force. On the first day of the Harbin Fair, more than 14 domestic and foreign companies, including the Sino-US joint venture DipPays Medical Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Shangkun Group, Russia and South Korea Dental, etc. were attracted to conduct in-depth exchanges and negotiations on matters such as investment and establishment of factories… …

Harbin City of Music, Home of Olympic Champions in Qitai River, Home of Ice and Snow in Mudanjiang, City of Graphite in Jixi… Each of the 13 prefectural and city exhibition areas exhibited their strengths and became popular.

Similarly, 7 state-owned enterprises including Longjiang Forest Industry, Longmei Mining, Longjian Group, and Communication Investment Group made a concentrated appearance, demonstrating the fruitful results achieved in the revitalization and development in an all-round and three-dimensional manner. The relevant person in charge of the Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said that the Harbin Fair is a feast for the business community at the doorstep, and it is also an important platform for attracting investment. State-owned enterprises and provincial enterprises should give full play to the main role of state-owned enterprises in attracting investment, attract large businessmen and strong enterprises at a higher level and in a wider field, promote the implementation of cooperation projects, plan and form a number of high-quality cooperation projects, and promote new achievements in investment promotion. breakthrough.

Old friends and new friends get together to discuss new cooperation and create new business opportunities. In just two days since the opening, Heilongjiang has signed 224 trade and investment projects with domestic and foreign enterprises, with a contract value of 84.563 billion yuan.

Qitaihe Exhibition Area

Seeing a continuously improving business environment



On the 16th, at the signing ceremony of the 32nd Harbin Trade Fair for economic, trade and investment cooperation, Heilongjiang Luyuan Risen Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Zhaoyuan County Government signed the Shandong Luyuan Risen Biopharmaceutical Industrial Park Project (Phase II). General Manager Jia Qingfa said, “We just took a fancy to the business environment in Heilongjiang.”

“It’s the first time I came to Harbin, and I feel that the people in Harbin are very enthusiastic, and the government services are also very good,” said Li Yanhong from Shenzhen Guangbaisi Technology Co., Ltd.; “From the atmosphere of the Harbin Fair when I got off the plane, to the service at the exhibition site, to the accommodation and catering , I think Harbin’s service is really good,” praised Chen Ping, a businessman from Sichuan.

The Chinese and foreign businessmen who came here for the Harbin Fair felt the business environment of Heilongjiang personally from every detail.

To let exhibitors fully understand Heilongjiang, this year’s Harbin Fair will set up a business environment construction supervision exhibition area. While showing the new image of the province’s business environment from multiple angles, the staff also distributed the “Regulations on Optimizing the Business Environment of Heilongjiang Province”, “Regulations on Social Credit of Heilongjiang Province”, “Regulations on Promoting the Development and Application of Big Data in Heilongjiang Province” on the spot, and actively responded to the Conduct publicity and interpretation of regulations and answer business questions.

“I hope that with the help of the platform of the Harbin Fair, exhibitors and enterprises from all over the world can have a deeper understanding of the business environment in Heilongjiang, so that the majority of merchants can invest and operate with peace of mind.” The staff of the Provincial Business Environment Bureau said.

Opening Longjiang to attract customers, starting from the Harbin Fair, Heilongjiang, which is striving to create a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized first-class business environment, is committed to allowing more domestic and foreign merchants to stay in this hot spot for entrepreneurship, sharing investment opportunities, Create wealth and develop together.

(Video provided by the Harbin Fair Organizing Committee)

