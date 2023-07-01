A different look at indigenous ancestral territories

Alvaro Hernando Cardona Gonzalez

It has been frequent to claim the need to open up the problems to find more expeditious and efficient ways of solving complex national problems, especially when it comes to environmental protection.

The first thing we must specify, for a correct understanding of what will be said later, is that today the indigenous ancestral territories, the term we use, are practically the indigenous reservations duly delimited by the State. A joint work of the Ministry of the Interior and the National Land Agency). Also, that the indigenous territories, which are a territorial entity created by the Political Constitution (article 286) are an expectation that is still indebted to the institutionality.

Since there are still no indigenous territories, there are some ancestral territories recognized as reservations. The former owe a lot to the previous government, since it was the one that regulated their organization in non-municipalized territories, since it will be easy to do so there because there will be no conflict with previously recognized municipalities and population settlements.

Other data for a different view of these territories are the following: Colombia has 2,070,408 km² of territory, of this surface, 1,141,748 km² is continental territory and 928,660 km² is maritime territory. There are already 36 million hectares occupied by indigenous people; that is to say that 31.5% of the continental area belongs to them (the reader can corroborate these data in “Indigenous Territory and Governance”, searching the web). Not surprisingly, indigenous peoples occupy approximately 22% of the planetary territory.

Thanks to the World Conference for Environment and Development, held in 1992, in Rio de Janeiro, and to the Political Constitution of Colombia, indigenous peoples were “vindicated” and their special relationship with nature was recognized, to the point of taking it as an example of sustainability.

However, it was recently learned that in 2021, a total of 20,727 hectares of territories inhabited by these communities were deforested in Colombia in (report by the National Commission for Indigenous Territories and the Observatory for Territorial Rights of Indigenous Peoples). In fact, the results are notorious since they are included in the report “Territory at risk: effects of deforestation in indigenous territories” that compared the behavior of deforestation in these territories 4 years before and 4 years after the signing of the “peace agreement ” in 2016 with the criminal organization calling itself the Farc, since the figure deforested in 2021 alone is more than 40% of the total deforested between 2013 and 2016, since in those years prior to the peace agreement, 49,132 hectares of forests were lost. It is a different look.

