The calculation that led Vladimir Putin to announce referendums in the occupied regions of Ukraine is evident: the Russian president wants to annex these territories in the hope that drawing a new border will be enough to stop the victorious Ukrainian counter-offensive. His predecessor Dmitry Medvedev sent a clear message to Kiev and the West, threatening the use of “all means of self-defense”, including nuclear weapons.

The haste with which these referendums are being organized demonstrates the panic of the Kremlin. Apparently the Russian leadership no longer believes they can stop the Ukrainians in the foreseeable future.

We must not be under any illusions about the result of these consultations. The real question will be how Ukraine and its allies will react. So far, Western countries, and especially the United States, have done everything possible to prevent Ukrainians from attacking targets on Russian territory. It was one of the main criteria for the supply of weapons to Kiev.