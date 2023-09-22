Home » A difficult victory for Wydad at the expense of Al-Shabab Sports Club, Salmi
News

A difficult victory for Wydad at the expense of Al-Shabab Sports Club, Salmi

by admin
A difficult victory for Wydad at the expense of Al-Shabab Sports Club, Salmi

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Wydad Sports Club was able to achieve a difficult victory over its guest, Al-Shabab Sports Club, Salmi, with an unanswered goal, in the match that brought them together this Thursday evening on the floor of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, in the competitions of the third round of the national professional championship for clubs in the first division of football.

Wydad Athletic Club’s goal was scored by Zakaria Darawi (85th minute).

The most famous referee of the match, Muhammad Ballout, was the red card in the face of Wydad Athletic player Amin Abu Al-Fath (d. 86).

Following this result, the Red Castle team rose to fifth place with 6 points, while Al-Shabab Sports Club Al-Salmi ranked third with 6 points.

In the next session, Wydad Sports Club will host RS Berkane, while Chabab Sports Club Salmi will host Olympique Safi.

See also  how to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

You may also like

New York Mayor Eric Adams Concerned Over Limited...

The Comfacauca Symphony Orchestra thrilled with its Seasonal...

China, Japan, and South Korea to Resume Trilateral...

BioInvent recruits first patient in Phase 2a trial...

Association forum for rare diseases: reimbursement of care...

Rafael Caro Quintero, Leader of the Guadalajara Cartel,...

Subject accused of sexually abusing his stepson in...

Enthusiastic Response to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech...

Wels: Start of a theater project that electrifies...

President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife ‘Luncheon with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy