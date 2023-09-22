A difficult victory for Wydad at the expense of Al-Shabab Sports Club, Salmi

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Wydad Sports Club was able to achieve a difficult victory over its guest, Al-Shabab Sports Club, Salmi, with an unanswered goal, in the match that brought them together this Thursday evening on the floor of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, in the competitions of the third round of the national professional championship for clubs in the first division of football.

Wydad Athletic Club’s goal was scored by Zakaria Darawi (85th minute).

The most famous referee of the match, Muhammad Ballout, was the red card in the face of Wydad Athletic player Amin Abu Al-Fath (d. 86).

Following this result, the Red Castle team rose to fifth place with 6 points, while Al-Shabab Sports Club Al-Salmi ranked third with 6 points.

In the next session, Wydad Sports Club will host RS Berkane, while Chabab Sports Club Salmi will host Olympique Safi.

