Departed from Olbia, 4 people on board. Coast Guard intervenes

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 APR – Rescue, on Easter day, a 12-metre dinghy adrift about 10 miles from Fiumicino. The crew of the CP 831 patrol boat is completing the rescue of the four occupants of the boat which departed from Olbia this morning with the intention of reaching Fiumicino.

Left without fuel – it was learned from the coast guard – the boaters called home saying they were adrift. The relatives raised the alarm to the Rome coast guard operations center which then alerted the Fiumicino operations room.

The personnel who intervened then brought the occupants and the dinghy ashore at the landing place near the old lighthouse, before darkness complicated the situation. (HANDLE).

