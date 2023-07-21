A direct air link between Paris and Dakhla, implicit recognition by France of the Moroccan Sahara

Electronic science – agencies

The French airline “Transavia”, affiliated to the French state airline “Air France”, announced the launch of the (Paris – Dakhla) air route, at a rate of two flights per week.

It is scheduled that two direct flights will be programmed between France and the Moroccan Sahara regions through the use of the French airline “Transavia” affiliated to the French state airline “Air France”, which will manage these flights between Paris and Dakhla, in the far south of Morocco.

Flights between Paris and Dakhla will start operating at the end of October, and on Mondays and Fridays every week, to facilitate the movement of travelers and tourists and enhance the weekends.

This new strategy between France and the Kingdom of Morocco aims to encourage the tourism sector, as well as strengthen air links between the two countries, and facilitate travel for travelers wishing to visit Dakhla and explore its beauty and tourist attractions.

