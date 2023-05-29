a dispute over territory?

The indefinite suspension of the construction of the Windpeshi wind farm, in upper Guajira, has captured the attention of a large part of the country, since this is one of the largest projects for the energy transition in Colombia.

The argument of the Enel company is that due to the constant blockades by the Wayuu communities, the works have only advanced by 40%, although they should be in a final phase, which has generated millionaire cost overruns.

WORRY

Both the mines ministry and industry experts and other sectors of the department have lamented the renewable energy company’s decision.

Lea: Enel indefinitely suspended construction of a wind farm in La Guajira

Recently, the Association of businessmen and merchants of Uribia, the municipality where the installation of the windmills is planned, expressed its concern about this situation.

The union warns that the possible exit of Enel from the territory is a “threat to the municipal economy and therefore a violation of the right to decent work” taking into account the use of local labor, lodging services, food supplies, fuel, among others.

A DISPUTE OVER THE TERRITORY?

In a tour made by the communication medium La Silla Vacía through the area where the works were being carried out, an inhabitant affirmed that as a result of the aid and compensation offered, “People started fighting for territories, because the more you have, the more money you take.”

In addition to the disputes between families, some communities remain dissatisfied with the development of this and other projects, despite the multiple prior consultations that Enel has carried out, according to Minminas.

Some communities consider that the passage of the access road to the park through the cemeteries goes against the tranquility of their ancestors. /PHOTO: THE EMPTY CHAIR.



Yamile Silva, from the Kululumana community, told the aforementioned editorial house that one of the main impacts that the wind farm will leave “It is the passage through the cemetery”, which, according to the Wayuu culture, “it makes resting ancestors restless.”

Lea: “The country loses”: former Minister of Mines on the suspension of the wind farm in La Guajira

It is worth mentioning that there are dozens of projects that are in progress, but only Enel was in the execution phase.

Other sources point out that being a territory “ancestral”, The flow of people from outside the area is not common, nor is the construction of roads in certain places; “It’s like going through the patio of my house”, point.