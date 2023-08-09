Home » A doctor entered her 4-month-old baby’s room, shot her and then committed suicide
News

A doctor entered her 4-month-old baby’s room, shot her and then committed suicide

by admin
A doctor entered her 4-month-old baby’s room, shot her and then committed suicide

An unfortunate act of blood, in which a doctor is involved, left two dead in NY weekend.

There are few official details, but it is presumed that it was a case of postpartum depression.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, a doctor, specializing in oncology, killed her baby and then committed suicide.

Krystal Cascetta’s girl was born just last March.

The news has shocked his medical colleagues and even more so the family of the woman and her husband.

The tragic events occurred on Saturday at the home of the oncologist who offered her services at Mount Sinai Hospital, reported Telemundo.

He police statementaccording to the news network, indicated that everything happened at approximately 07:00.

“Cascetta entered the room and shot her baby and then used the gun on herself,” it was detailed.
Krystal Cascetta has always wanted to be a doctor.

“As a child, she wrapped her wrists in bandages,” says her partner’s website about the doctor, the American press reported.

Cascetta was 40 years old. In 2019 she had married Timothy -Tim- Talty, who, according to the Daily Mail, is in charge of her energy bar company, called Talty Bar.

“Being a doctor was in her DNA,” the British media reported.

Krystal Cascetta was a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist in New York City specializing in breast cancer, he added.

On social networks, they mourn the death of this professional for the promising career she had in the field of oncology.

Cascetta was a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.

See also  “My son got lost in the woods too. I tell Francesco's parents to turn off social media: they will avoid reading malice "

Tim Talty, according to some media, was not at home at the time of registration this tragedy.

The media emphasize that the family lived in a residence “valued at a million dollars,” Infobae published.

The bodies, it was assured, were found by the in-laws at the residence located in Somers, in Westchester County, New York.

A police officer, Steven Nevel, told Today that he has no information on whether Cascetta was battling postpartum depression.

You may also like

Ecopetrol profits fell; because?

Death toll rises after record rain in Beijing

Inner gymnastics of thought, language, word – breaking...

In the weighting of values, loyalty always trumps...

No separate reference to the cheapest price in...

A dozen deaths and significant material damage at...

Alert for mental health in official schools in...

Fast on rollers and runners: Josie’s big dream...

Long Beach Government Begins $500 Stimulus Check Payments...

Denis Kadima determined in his fight for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy