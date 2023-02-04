The Prosecutor’s Office released the sentence of conviction against a doctor for irregularities in a surgical procedure in Neiva.

This is the professional Adonis Tupac Ramírez, convicted of the crime of manslaughter of a 43-year-old woman in Neiva.

“On November 14, 2012, the official doctor performed a surgery consisting of a cholecystectomy on the victim, an intervention in which there was perforation of the duodenum, a situation that the surgeon went unnoticed. The procedure was carried out in a clinic in the Huilense capital,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office added that as established, the perforation generated a “rapid deterioration of the patient who, despite being reoperated on, died of peritonitis.”

After the end of the oral trial, this February 2nd the hearing was held to read the sentence against the doctor who will serve a 32-month sentence and will pay a fine of 26.66 current legal minimum wages.

The judge of knowledge granted him the subrogation of the suspension of the execution of the sentence.