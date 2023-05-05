Home » A doctor who left a self-written review of “The surgery went well” pretends to be the patient’s family… fine sentence
A doctor who left a self-written review of "The surgery went well" pretends to be the patient's family… fine sentence

A fine was sentenced to a doctor who wrote a medical review online while pretending to be a patient’s family.

On the 5th, judge Yoo Dong-gyun of the 24th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced a neurosurgeon doctor A, who was charged with violating the medical law, to a fine of 2 million won on the 2nd.

Mr. A, a neurosurgeon at a hospital in Incheon, was charged with posting illegal medical advertisements on online cafes for brain disease patients and guardians from January to June 2021.

He pretended to be the child of a patient treated by him and posted 9 posts and comments such as “I can see that the surgery went well even if I don’t know anything” and “It has been 5 years since the surgery and it is not recurring”. turned out to be

Mr. A’s side claimed innocence, saying, “It is not a false advertisement as it is a true description of the patient who was actually treated,” but the judge did not accept it.

The judge said, “Even if Mr. A wrote a post based on his experience in medical practice, he selected and collected treatment cases that were advantageous to him and expressed the treatment effect too well.” It is enough to misunderstand that the condition will improve.”

