A dog was electrocuted by a wire in the María Eugenia neighborhood

In the neighborhood María Eugenia of Santa Marta, an incident was reported where a puppy was electrocuted when it came into contact with a guaya electrical which is on the ground.

The residents of the area have expressed their concern about this situation and have requested the urgent intervention of the electricity company Air–esince the guaya represents a risk for children and people residing in the sector.

The incident has been specifically recorded in the 43rd street with race 12 in the María Eugenia neighborhood.

The community has indicated that they have already made the corresponding report to the company, but so far they have not received a response or attention to their call. Given this fact, call on Aire- management to take immediate action and send work crews to deal with this emergency.

