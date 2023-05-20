“A dream has come true”: Einer Rubio

Julian Andres Santa

Colombia completed three consecutive editions with at least one stage winner in the Giro d’Italia, after the victory obtained yesterday by Einer Rubio of the Movistar Team in fraction number 13, leaving Thibaut Pinot behind. This was what the 25-year-old from Boyacá said after his emotional victory: “My big day, I had been looking for it, I have worked hard to prepare for this Giro”.

fulfilled a dream

“The other day I had problems with the weather; the rain has been very hard for me pBut I knew that I didn’t have to give up, I had to continue, look for my opportunity and I have had it. Thank God y to the people who always help me. The dream has come true today.” added the one born in the municipality of Chíquiza.

Ayes the general classification goes

Geraint Thomas from INEOS is the overall leader, followed by Primoz Roglic and Joao Almeida appears in third place. Santiago Buitrago continues to be the best Colombian, ranking 13th, while Einer Rubio is now 17th and Fernando Gaviria closes in 126th.