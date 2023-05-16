Home » A dream that was born in a very different world
A dream that was born in a very different world

A dream that was born in a very different world

74 years ago, in a totally different world, it was dry and clear when 100 lined up for the 350cc class race on Glencrutchery Road. On June 13, 1949 a dream was born. The first Grand Prix of all time: seven laps and 425 kilometers on the Isle of Man mountain circuit. Just four years after the end of the Second World War, the FIM launched the motorcycle World Championship a year before its colleagues on four wheels. Four classes are envisaged: 125, 250, 350 and 500, as well as racing sidecars on the European circuits of Bern, Assen, Spa-Francorchamps, Clady, Monza and the Isle of Man. In this piece of land in the middle of the Motorcycle racing has been held in Ireland since 1907. At the time, the speed limit on British roads was 25 kilometers per hour. The Manx government – looking ahead – realized that closing roads for motorcycle racing would have long-term consequences: they were right.

