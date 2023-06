A.Efes defeated Pınar Karşıyaka at home – Sports News

Turkish Insurance Basketball Super League In the first match of the play-off final series, A.Efes defeated Pınar Karşıyaka at home with a score of 82-78 and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Hall: Sinan Erdem

Referees: Yener Yılmaz xx, Alper Altuğ Köselerli xx, Kaan Büyükçil xx

A.Efes: Will Clyburn xx 10, Vasilije Micic xxx 24, Amath M’Baye xx 15, Shane Larkin xx 11, Tibor Pleiss xx 4, Elijah Bryant xx 15, Furkan Haltalı x, Doğuş Balbay x, Erten Gazi x, Mehmet Efe Demirel x, Egehan Arna x 3, Bugrahan Tuncer x,

head coach: Ergin Ataman

spring Karşıyaka: Vittorio Brown xx 14, Thin Angel xx 5, Braian Angola xx 15, Mindaugas Kuzminskas xx 14, Kenan Soldier x 3, Errick McCollum xxx 21, Thomas Akyazılı x 2, Berkan Durmaz xx 4, Deniz Kılıçlı x, Ali Efe Barış x, Efe Ergi Tırpancı x, Mert Celep x

Head Coach: Ufuk Sarica

1st Period: 23-14 (in favor of A. Efes)

Halftime: 43-29 (in favor of A. Efes)

3rd Period: 62-56 (in favor of A. Efes)

