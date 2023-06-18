A European commission of inquiry acquits Morocco of using the spyware “Pegasus”

The report of the European Parliament’s Investigation Committee on the “Pegasus” case concluded that “there is no evidence condemning Morocco in using the Israeli spy program against European countries.”

The investigation, which lasted for a year, showed in Paragraph 330 “the absence of any evidence of Morocco’s espionage using the Pegasus program,” which is the fact that the Kingdom has been insisting on in the face of the accusations leveled against it.

The committee concluded its findings that increase “doubts” about the accusations leveled against Rabat, after it conducted a “marathon” investigation, namely “visiting the countries affected by the spying program, holding lengthy hearings with potential victims, seeking the assistance of experts in the field, and completing multiple studies.” .

The report of the aforementioned committee comes at a time when the European Parliament insists on continuing to question Rabat’s use of the “Pegasus” program, by approving a recommendation claiming that Morocco and Rwanda are spying on senior European citizens and officials, as well as European heads of state, calling at the same time for a “comprehensive review of the export of software.” Espionage.”

Make an apology

Muhammad al-Ghawati, a professor of public law and political science at the Faculty of Law in Salé, believes that “these allegations were of clear origin from the beginning, as they were issued by parties hostile to the interests of the kingdom.”

Al-Ghawati added, in a statement to Hespress, that “these allegations appeared with a change in Moroccan diplomacy, which considers the Sahara issue a priority,” noting that “Morocco remained attached to the need to provide clear evidence about the possibility of using the Israeli program, and stressed the need to follow judicial procedures, and open a fair investigation.”

“The report of the European Parliament Committee on the absence of evidence of Moroccan espionage shows the extent to which the European legislative institution hastened the case,” continues the professor of public law and political sciences at the Faculty of Law in Salé, before realizing that “the European Parliament is required to present an official apology to the Kingdom of Morocco for what it did. A clear insult to the international reputation of Rabat.”

And the same spokesman added that “everyone has become aware of the existence of organs within the European Union, including the Parliament and the Council of Europe for Human Rights, which are subject to the agenda of foreign countries known for their hostility to the interests of the Kingdom of Morocco.”

Al-Ghawati concluded that “the European Parliament is required, after the report of its committee, to review its positions and policy towards Morocco, with the issuance of a decision to apologize to Rabat.”

Respect the committee’s decision

For his part, political analyst Mohamed Zarif said, “Technical experience confirmed that Morocco did not use the Israeli ‘Pegasus’ program, which indicates that all these allegations directed at the Moroccan authorities are just a malicious campaign.”

Zarif added, in his speech to Hespress, that “Morocco was precise in its tone towards these allegations from the beginning, as it demanded concrete evidence, which the European Parliament did not adhere to until now.”

Regarding the “contradictory” of the European Parliament’s recommendation with its committee’s recent decision, the same political analyst stressed that “the European Parliament is obligated to respect the committee it formed, and not to continue accusing Morocco of using the program, without presenting any evidence confirming the validity of the matter.”

“We cannot deny all allegations against Morocco of restricting freedom of expression and opinion, which are obstacles that exist in all countries of the world to varying degrees, but accusing Rabat of using the ‘Pegasus’ program is something that must be subject to technical expertise, with strong and clear evidence developed.” Same speaker says.

Zarif concluded that “all countries of the world spy in order to preserve their national security, according to clear legal conditions, which is the same in Morocco and Europe itself,” stressing at the same time that “European law allows spying by governments in issues affecting security.” of the citizens of the Union.