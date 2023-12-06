A European country announces the spread of an epidemic affecting children Abbreviations

The Romanian Ministry of Health declared a nationwide measles epidemic on Tuesday, after nearly 2,000 new cases were recorded in 29 out of 41 provinces.

This will help boost vaccination rates among at-risk children, officials said.

The Ministry identified children aged 9 to 11 months, as well as those who have not completed the vaccination schedule, as the main targets of the immunization campaign, and pledged to conduct a public awareness campaign to address the current crisis.

In a statement issued, it was deeply regretted that Romania’s vaccination rates had declined over the past decade, stating that 78% of eligible children had received one dose of measles, while only 62% had received two doses of the vaccine.

Health Minister Alexandro Ravila said that the 95% coverage campaign is considered sufficient to keep the risk of the disease outbreak under control. He added that measles vaccination is included in the national immunization schedule for children, and the first dose is usually given to one-year-old children. During a declared epidemic, young children can also be vaccinated, to protect them from infection.

Measles is a severe viral infection transmitted through the air and can cause serious harm to patients who develop complications. Children are most at risk of contracting the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

Vaccines have been available since the 1960s and are considered safe and effective in preventing infection.

Share this: Facebook

X

