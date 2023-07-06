A failed afforestation operation in Casablanca

* Electronic science: Muhammad Raza

Social networking sites have recently circulated criticism denouncing the decline in the city of Casablanca in the level of interest in the city’s aesthetics and the deteriorating state of parks, gardens and beaches that no longer keep pace with the plans prepared by the aspirations of the residents of the economic capital.

The critics poured out anger on the afforestation deals, which they described as tampering and an environmental crime that is moving towards furnishing the gardens with types of palm trees that are not related to the aesthetics of the city and do not evoke the importance of plant diversity by bringing in types of tall trees that cause joy and comfort among those whose eyes fall on them, contrary to the impressions The negativity caused by palm trees that narrow souls.

Rather, broad questions are raised about the succession of these empty deals, which go so far as to suspect that parties or parties benefit from them, insisting on bringing these trees and flooding the White City with endless rows of palm trees instead of creating a diverse program for planting.

Therefore, appeals were made to the Mayor of the city of Casablanca to correct this trend that afflicts the residents of Casablanca with nausea so that the squares, streets and spaces of the economic capital match in its beauty and splendor what European cities have in terms of suit.

We believe that the residents of Casablanca deserve to respond to this demand in order to breathe clean air and find a natural outlet that suits them.