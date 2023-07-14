A family of four buried in a landslide… Damage to Chungnam, Daejeon, and Sejong one after another (comprehensive) :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Men in their 80s, women in their 70s, cardiac arrest due to burial accident at Yangji Memorial Center in Nonsan



Landslide hit private houses and roads and flooded vehicles one after another

On the 14th, around 4:00 p.m., a landslide hit the charnel house of the Yangji Memorial Center in Yangchon-myeon, Nonsan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, and four visitors were buried. Two were found in cardiac arrest and two with minor injuries. 2023. 07. 14 *Resale and DB prohibited

[대전=뉴시스]Correspondent Song Seung-hwa = A landslide occurred due to heavy rain that continued for two days in Chungnam, Daejeon, and Sejong regions, and four workers were buried in the soil and rescued.

According to the Nonsan Fire Station in Chungcheongnam-do on the 14th, at 5:32 pm, all four people who were buried in a landslide at the Yangji Memorial Center in Nonsan were rescued. However, among those who visited the memorial, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were found in cardiac arrest.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s suffered minor injuries. A woman in her 60s, known as her cousin, is known to be in critical condition.

35 people were evacuated in an emergency due to heavy rain on the 14th across the whole of Chungcheongnam-do.

According to the South Chungcheong Province Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the largest number of people were evacuated at 13 in Boryeong, 10 in Seocheon, and 6 each in Gongju and Buyeo.

As of 4:00 p.m., an average of 177.9 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chungcheongnam-do. Nonsan City has the highest rate of 255.5mm, and Asan City has the lowest rate of 105.6mm.

In particular, Yeonmu-eup, Nonsan-si, 289mm, and Seocheon-gun, Janghang-eup, 283mm, recorded the highest rainfall in the province.

[뉴시스=부여]Jiti-ri, Naesan-myeon, landslide hit a private house. 2023.07.14. (Photo = Congressman Jeong Jin-seok SNS) *Resale and DB prohibited

As a result, heavy rain warnings were issued for eight cities and counties in South Chungcheong Province, including Gongju, Boryeong, Nonsan, Gyeryong, Geumsan, Buyeo, Seocheon, and Cheongyang. An advisory was issued for seven cities and counties, including Cheonan, Asan, Seosan, Dangjin, Hongseong, Yesan, and Taean.

In Buyeo, mud from landslides hit private houses. At 4:59 am on the 14th, in Giti-ri, Naesan-myeon, soil from a landslide hit a private house, but fortunately there were no casualties. When it rained heavily at the time, he narrowly escaped trouble by responding to an acquaintance’s invitation to move his room.

From 0:00 to 5:00 p.m. on this day, the rain that fell in Buyeo recorded 241.3 mm of precipitation, the second highest daily in history.

In Gongju City, as roads were washed away due to landslides, emergency restoration work began. The road leading to Yanghwa Reservoir in Gyeryong-myeon was covered with trees and soil due to rain from the previous day, and it is currently being restored in the final stage.

In addition, at 7:19 am, in Iin-myeon, Gongju City, the barn was flooded with rain as it rained, and the fire department provided drainage assistance.

On that day, the river overflowed between the Nundari Intersection and Sawol Bridge in Sindang-ri, Gwangseok-myeon, Nonsan-si, and vehicle traffic was completely restricted.

In Sejong, where a heavy rain warning was issued, damage such as vehicle flooding followed. As the torrential rain continued, the city issued a heavy rain warning and heavy rain warning, starting with a favorable warning at 7:30 pm on the 13th and continuing until 12:00 noon on the 14th.

A car was submerged under the Doam 1 Bridge in Geumnam-myeon due to heavy rain from the previous day. In addition, various reports continued, such as street trees being overturned (5 cases) in various places on the road.

Due to heavy rain, the Geum River Flood Control Center issued heavy rain warnings and advisories to major observation stations in the Geum River area. There are three observatories for issuing ‘alerts’: Gapcheon and Woncheongyo Bridges in Daejeon, and Nonsandaegyo Bridge in Nonsan-si, Nonsan-si, as of 7:30 p.m.

In addition, Sejong City (Haetmuri Bridge), Buyeo County (Baekje Bridge), Nonsan City (Hwangsan Bridge), and Yesan County (Yesan Bridge) are under heavy rain warnings at the same time.

[뉴시스=공주]Yanghwa Reservoir in Gyeryong-myeon, Gongju-si, is being restored after landslide hit the nearby road. 2023.07.14. (Photo=provided by readers) *Resale and DB prohibited

