A fan of America who attacked a man with a machete is released

A judge has released an América fan who attacked a Deportivo Cali supporter with a machete, during the Betplay League classic from Cali.

The unfortunate news was announced by the Cali security secretary, Jimmy Dranguet, who after the measure decided to make a public complaint.

“That subject we are denouncing right now was released; the capture that was made was not approved in flagrante delicto, but the process is still linked,” said the official.

On the other hand, Dranguet pointed out that this case cannot go unpunished and asked the corresponding entities to carry out a new investigation to recapture the man.

“We have done our part: we carried out the operation and captured, we carried out the entire process. Now it is up to Colombian justice to be exemplary with an exemplary sentence for this and all other criminals,” the secretary concluded.