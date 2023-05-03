Home » A fan of America who attacked a man with a machete is released
News

A fan of America who attacked a man with a machete is released

by admin
A fan of America who attacked a man with a machete is released

A judge has released an América fan who attacked a Deportivo Cali supporter with a machete, during the Betplay League classic from Cali.

The unfortunate news was announced by the Cali security secretary, Jimmy Dranguet, who after the measure decided to make a public complaint.

“That subject we are denouncing right now was released; the capture that was made was not approved in flagrante delicto, but the process is still linked,” said the official.

On the other hand, Dranguet pointed out that this case cannot go unpunished and asked the corresponding entities to carry out a new investigation to recapture the man.

“We have done our part: we carried out the operation and captured, we carried out the entire process. Now it is up to Colombian justice to be exemplary with an exemplary sentence for this and all other criminals,” the secretary concluded.

See also  Why has the rapprochement between Russia and China begun to replace the US-led international order?

You may also like

Dež Ursiny’s Provisional House is 50 years old...

Colombians will be able to quote a pension...

Schalke: Tim Skarke is back in training –...

Istria is even closer for Slovaks this year

After persecution they manage to recover a stolen...

Popularity of Guangxi Beihai tourism market far exceeds...

Exchange rates April 2023 (BMF) – NWB live...

Gasoline rises again: Ministry of Economy

Theater group “lamp fever” celebrates comeback | News.at

China’s renewable power capacity increases in Q1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy