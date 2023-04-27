A fan of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ sues Tolkien and Amazon for 250 million dollars

It is often said that “it is David against Goliath” when some brave man begins a fight that seems to have been lost from the beginning but has plenty of reasons to win. However, it seems that this is not the case of a recent piece of news that has been circulating these days: Demetrious Polychron, the fan of The Lord of the Rings and author of a ‘fanfic’ inspired by the Tolkien universe who has just denounced Amazon Studios to the Tolkien Estate for $250 million, he could not only not see his lawsuit prosper, but also face a serious problem with justice.

The news has the key elements to attract anyone’s attention: Amazon and the Tolkien Estate have been sued for no less than $250 million for alleged copyright infringement after using ideas from a fanfiction novel for the series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The plaintiff is Demetrious Polychron, a fan of Tolkien’s most famous work who was encouraged to continue the story of the trilogy in a ‘fanfic’ novel called The Fellowship Of The Kings: The War Of The Rings that he published in 2017, which since autumn from 2022 until very recently it could be purchased on Amazon and that, according to what he claims in his lawsuit, would have been the object of inspiration for the creators of the Amazon series, which he accuses of having borrowed various elements of his story.

As he has assured, before publishing it on his own, Polychron sent a manuscript of his book to Simon Tolkien in 2019 with the aim of publishing it under his label and, as expected, he never received a response. As published by RadarOnline, which has had the opportunity to access documents related to the lawsuit, Polychron assures that the characters and plots he created for his book “make up up to half of the eight-episode series”, that fiction has “copied language exact” of the novel and some more specific details such as that both the series and its book have a character named Elanor or that Galadriel’s plot imitates that of one of its characters.

However, it seems that their evidence does not hold up. On the one hand because the names and plots that he mentions as his actually belong to Tolkien, but mainly because Amazon has paid for the rights to the work to carry out his series. Something that Polychron has not done and that may be turned against him.

The author of the ‘fanfic’ is suing based on a property that he does not own, but he also maintains that his novel, although “inspired by The Lord of the Rings”, is an “original” work. Polychron’s Elanor is literally the “daughter of Samwise Gamgee”, on whose adventures in “Middle-earth” the novel is based and also refers to Alatar as “her Alatar of his”. It is not the only thing, the book that he calls his original work includes rings, elves, dwarves, hobbits and even mentions Sauron:

In short, he uses elements of Tolkien’s work without having paid for the rights and, in addition, he has been making a profit at the expense of it, since his book, until Amazon withdrew it, was for sale.

If Polychron has used the lawsuit to try to gain notoriety for his book, it may backfire on him. It is difficult for the lawsuit to succeed, but, if a lawsuit was already being played for using Tolkien’s universe to his advantage, demanding 250 million dollars from the Tolkien Estate for something that he has stolen could also be turned against him in the form of demand.