Home News A farmer reveals shocking details about Gedaref prisons being full of insolvent farmers
News

A farmer reveals shocking details about Gedaref prisons being full of insolvent farmers

by admin
A farmer reveals shocking details about Gedaref prisons being full of insolvent farmers

Sudani Net:

A number of farmers in Gedaref painted a bleak picture of the future of agriculture in the country, in light of the government’s neglect of them.

Ghaleb Haroun, a farmer in Al-Qadarif region, said, according to Al-Intibaha newspaper published on Tuesday, that the government did not intervene to buy crops for the strategic stock, which led to the collapse of prices, especially the cotton crop.

At a time when he confirmed in his speech, that the prisons of Gedaref were filled with insolvent farmers.

He pointed out to me that a very large number of farmers wrote checks on themselves and were unable to pay them due to the Agricultural Bank’s reluctance to finance their agricultural season last year.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Higher commissions for meal vouchers. The threat of bars, restaurants and shops: "So we won't accept them"

You may also like

A shipment of Russian wheat is on its...

Cinep report: Why does the war in Chocó...

Japanese bombers in WWII: the “Rikko”

Valledupar merchants and the Mayor’s Office seek alternatives...

From Lolita to Playboy, exhibition and auction on...

“All the blame is on me” Lee Kang-cheol,...

Recycler found a fetus when looking for plastic...

Listen to Serie A Auditel 2022-23 DAZN 26th...

“Ramadan shopping” brings together Moroccan women in Germany

Verónica Alcocer will have surgery to change her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy