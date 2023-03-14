Sudani Net:

A number of farmers in Gedaref painted a bleak picture of the future of agriculture in the country, in light of the government’s neglect of them.

Ghaleb Haroun, a farmer in Al-Qadarif region, said, according to Al-Intibaha newspaper published on Tuesday, that the government did not intervene to buy crops for the strategic stock, which led to the collapse of prices, especially the cotton crop.

At a time when he confirmed in his speech, that the prisons of Gedaref were filled with insolvent farmers.

He pointed out to me that a very large number of farmers wrote checks on themselves and were unable to pay them due to the Agricultural Bank’s reluctance to finance their agricultural season last year.

