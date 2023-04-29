A festival without borders

En the magical Festival of the Vallenato Legend, Valledupar unfolds before the eyes of the world like a dream that overflows with life, demonstrating, in pure essence, what it is capable of. That is what I love the most about these days, that annual reminder that we are an infinite talent.

This event – ​​the Vallenato Festival, I mean – is an amalgamation of melodies and verses, stories and legacies, accordions and drums that transform reality into a magical dimension. The vallenato festival traps locals and visitors in an inescapable spell, where musical notes mix with the color of the Trinidadian, our history, the chirping of birds and the pact of sun and rain.

However, I was born with the ‘curse’ of always wanting things better. Despite the wonders that this encounter offers, we cannot cover up moles (even if they are small, they can be lethal). Undoubtedly, one of the most protruding is that the distribution of economic benefits continues to be an enigma to be solved, a Pandora’s box that hides the contradictions between splendor and scarcity.

Almost everything leads to a small handful of beneficiaries, a group where Avianca is first, the speculative airline that abuses the monopoly of flights to and from Valledupar. Their astronomical prices turn the dream of attending the festival into a distant and unattainable journey for most of the country, they turn music and folklore into a treasure reserved for a privileged few, and incidentally reduce the benefits of tourism to the city. Alliances should be established with air and ground transport companies and with sponsors, which allow more tourists to reach Valledupar.

In the same way, rentals in the city become inaccessible to many families who want to be part of the festival. The collective imagination has taken root in the idea that only houses in high strata can offer lodging to visitors, and thus we end up perpetuating an expensive festival, unaffordable for many, and therefore exclusive. Consequently, it should be promoted that families from popular neighborhoods can also offer lodging to visitors, at more affordable prices. It is to democratize the offer, especially when Valledupar needs more hostels.

How to get thousands and thousands more people to enjoy the Vallenato Festival live? How to make a festival cheaper? How do we get the festival to permeate all corners of the city? How do we achieve greater dynamics in the city’s economy on the occasion of the festival? The answer could be in the verses of the singers themselves: it is about weaving networks and opening paths. The key is to derive profit from the largest number of visitors and not fewer. And we all have to be aware of that. From the mayor’s office, we can facilitate the mechanisms: in the era of digitization, connecting whatever is in order.

Of course, it will be necessary to promote policies that encourage tourism in less privileged areas. That is, to productively involve the entire city in the festival; that the festival (the contests) go to the neighborhoods, and not that these (their inhabitants) move to uninhabited places. Promote local entrepreneurship for greater fair participation. Create music and dance workshops, art exhibitions, talks, gastronomic fairs.

The Vallenato Legend Festival is a miracle of the musical and cultural unity of our people. Therefore, let us take more measures so that it further transcends its borders and becomes a mirror that reflects the true wealth of our land: the ability to unite around culture, so that the oasis of inequality becomes a garden of opportunity and shared prosperity.

Here and now, in this moment where dreams are confused with reality, is when I am most convinced, without a shadow of a doubt, that we are capable of reaching any goal, of conquering any horizon, of writing with our own hands the destiny that our vallenato heart yearns.

I feel in the depths of my being that I am part of something bigger, a heritage that stretches through generations and that, with each chord, transforms into a legacy that transcends everything. Being from this land and living this festival is letting yourself be enveloped by the breeze that caresses the canaguates and getting lost in the murmur of the rivers that cross our mountains; it is being part of a whole that vibrates in unison in a symphony of box, guacharaca and accordion.

It is time to share the spell and let its charm reach all corners of Valledupar and the entire world.

By Camilo Quiroz H.