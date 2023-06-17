A fifth more bankruptcies than in the previous year

In the first quarter of 2023, the number of corporate insolvencies increased by 18.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

As reported by “Tagesschau.de”.in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the number of corporate insolvencies filed rose by 18.2 percent, in absolute terms to 4117. Companies are increasingly suffering from the recession.

In the first quarter of this year, from January to March, Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3 percent. This is the second consecutive quarter of negative growth.

It is feared that the trend in corporate bankruptcies will continue. The hoped-for trend reversal after the end of the corona restrictions did not materialize.