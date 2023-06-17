Home » A fifth more bankruptcies than in the previous year
News

A fifth more bankruptcies than in the previous year

by admin
A fifth more bankruptcies than in the previous year

The economy is suffering from the consequences of the traffic light policy

In the first quarter of 2023, the number of corporate insolvencies increased by 18.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Foto: Screenshot YouTube/Phoenix

Published:

von

As reported by “Tagesschau.de”.in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the number of corporate insolvencies filed rose by 18.2 percent, in absolute terms to 4117. Companies are increasingly suffering from the recession.

In the first quarter of this year, from January to March, Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3 percent. This is the second consecutive quarter of negative growth.

It is feared that the trend in corporate bankruptcies will continue. The hoped-for trend reversal after the end of the corona restrictions did not materialize.


See also  Affectionate Dragon Boat Festival Heart-to-Heart Ethnic Unity and Family--The Village Team of the Editorial Committee of the Autonomous Region Local Chronicles Launches the Dragon Boat Festival Activities- China Daily

You may also like

Tremor is felt in the Ecuadorian Amazon

The 2023 “Belt and Road” Chinese Entrepreneurs Summit...

Unknown perpetrators hit and kick 19-year-old

They carry out controls in hotels and residences...

Libertad FC aspires to finish the stage with...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX and DJI in Summer...

Portugal beat Bosnia 3-0 with a double by...

The ADF kill in a school

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to 15th Straits...

Excitement over felled tree at Lido Sounds Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy