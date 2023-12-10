A final agreement between the government and the four educational unions provides for improving the wages of teachers

Science – Rabat

Today, Sunday, in Rabat, an agreement was signed between the government and the most representative union centers concerned with improving the income of educational men and women.

The minutes included an agreement regarding a general wage increase of up to 1,500 dirhams per month. The increase includes various levels of education for men and women and their grades, and is disbursed in two equal installments (January 1, 2024 – January 2025).

It was also decided to increase the compensation amounts for the excellent grade (off the ladder) for all employees ranked in this grade, starting from rank 5, by a monthly amount equal to 1,000 dirhams.

As well as granting supplementary compensation, in a monthly amount equal to 500 dirhams, for the benefit of teachers of qualifying secondary education.

It was decided to create a supplementary compensation, in a monthly amount equal to 500 dirhams, for the benefit of educational administrators.

The agreement included granting administrative assistants and technical assistants integrated within the framework of educational assistants a special compensation equal to a monthly amount of 500 dirhams.

It was also decided to increase the amount of compensation for marking exams, noting that the amounts of these compensation will be determined by a joint decision of the two governmental authorities in charge of national education and finance, provided that the minimum amount of compensation paid to the professor in charge of marking is set at 1,000 dirhams.

It was also decided to review the system of promotion in rank by reducing the number of years required for some ranks and authorizing the administrative frameworks assigned, on a temporary basis, to carry out the tasks of educational administration (director, principal, general guard…) with the same compensation for the administrative burdens related to the position, provided that these tasks are assigned by a decision of the authority. The government in charge of national education.

The amounts of compensation for overtime hours will be increased by 30%, with it being made optional.

This came during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, and attended by the Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Enterprise, Employment and Skills, Younes Skouri, and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the budget, Fawzi Lakjaa, along with Representatives of the Moroccan Labor Union “UMT”, the General Union of Workers in Morocco “UGTM”, the Democratic Confederation of Labor “CDT”, and the Democratic Federation of Labor “FDT”.

