Home News A fine wanted man who jumped from a 3-story building dies in pursuit of the prosecution
News

A fine wanted man who jumped from a 3-story building dies in pursuit of the prosecution

by admin
A fine wanted man who jumped from a 3-story building dies in pursuit of the prosecution

Registered as a fugitive for failing to pay a fine of 5 million won

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Lim Chul-hui = A man in his 60s who was fleeing from a prosecutor’s office fell from a building in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul and died.

According to the police on the 25th, Mr. A jumped from the 3rd floor of a multi-family house in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul at 10:30 am the previous day, hit the building opposite and fell to the floor.

He was taken to the hospital but eventually died.

It was investigated that Mr. A was registered as a wanted person for not paying a fine of 5 million won for violating the Illegal Check Control Act.

The police believe that the accident occurred when Mr. A ran away from the prosecution investigators who came to the house.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  Taken by the neck and robbed in the center of Treviso. The complaint of two students, gang hunt

You may also like

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday,...

Cepeda will denounce the prosecutor Barbosa before the...

Battle for SPÖ leadership: 1000 new members in...

Two men were killed during a coleo event...

The 2023 Kaifeng City Medical Security Management Service...

Tuchel brings assistant trainer with him – goalkeeping...

Mária Podhradská alias Spievanka: My husband’s illness brought...

BBC and Estéreo Picnic create a fun experience...

“5. Day of Mathematics” between coincidences and looking...

Young families leave Prague, thanks to foreigners it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy