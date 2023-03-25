Registered as a fugitive for failing to pay a fine of 5 million won

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Lim Chul-hui = A man in his 60s who was fleeing from a prosecutor’s office fell from a building in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul and died.

According to the police on the 25th, Mr. A jumped from the 3rd floor of a multi-family house in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul at 10:30 am the previous day, hit the building opposite and fell to the floor.

He was taken to the hospital but eventually died.

It was investigated that Mr. A was registered as a wanted person for not paying a fine of 5 million won for violating the Illegal Check Control Act.

The police believe that the accident occurred when Mr. A ran away from the prosecution investigators who came to the house.

