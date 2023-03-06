A “cold war, but with economic ammunition,” is how some observers described the current relationship between the United States of America and China.

In light of the ongoing trade and technological war between the two countries. It is the war that began in 2018, specifically in March, when former President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs amounting to 50 billion US dollars on Chinese goods due to what Trump described as unfair Chinese trade practices. This measure was matched by a similar Chinese move to impose tariffs on more than 118 American products.

The US sanctions were not limited to the Chinese economic and technological sectors, but extended to include the military industries sector and key units in the Chinese army.

And with the change of the US administration and the advent of President Joe Biden, the strategy of imposing US sanctions on China has not changed. It has witnessed remarkable development. Represented in the adoption by the US Congress of the Competition Act, which aims to make Washington more able to confront Beijing economically.

Despite all these attempts, observers believe that the US sanctions against China have not borne fruit so far. In the period between January and April of last year, the US trade deficit with China amounted to one hundred and twenty-four billion dollars, in just four months, so how is the situation in the remainder of last year?

A very strained relationship

From Washington, the academic and economist, Dr. Peter Tanus, said that the relationship between the US states and China is very tense due to intellectual property rights and global trade.

Dr. Peter Tanous added, to the “Al-Ghad orbit” program, that the two countries need to reach an agreement so that relations between them do not deteriorate further.

Dr. Peter Tanus opposed the idea that US sanctions will not have an impact on the Chinese economy, explaining that Washington controls the trade process with Beijing in the field of electronic chips.

Sanctions without effect.. Why?

From Nice, France, professor of economics and political geography, Dr. Alain Safa, said that US sanctions have no force or impact on China so far, explaining that the volume of trade between the two countries is on the rise.

Dr. Alain Safa added that the sanctions have no effect on China‘s economic influence, noting that the sanctions were related to raising customs on Chinese imports.

Dr. Alain Safa stressed that with the rise in inflation in the United States of America, the prices of Chinese commodities remain moderate.

With regard to the Russian-Ukrainian war, he believes that China looks at this war in a different way, especially since Moscow can enter into a war for years, so it does not stand in the face of Russia.

Chinese economic downsizing

And from Beijing, Professor at the University of Chinese International Relations, Dr. Jun Gong, said that the US sanctions against Beijing come within the framework of curtailing the Chinese economy.

Dr. John Gong added that Washington is working to stop Chinese influence, noting that it is waging a trade war against technology companies, such as (Huawei), in order to reduce its sales.

Dr. Jun Gong also explained that the Chinese economy is very flexible, as Beijing maintains its share in the US market, as well as making greater progress in this framework, so it is important to maintain trade ties between the two countries, especially since there are US companies operating in China as well.

Washington, Beijing and Taiwan

James Russell, a professor of national security studies, believes that official US policies expand that there are alternative solutions in the relationship with China, especially in the Taiwan file.

James Russell added that the United States of America is trying to stop any possible war between China and Taiwan, which seeks secession.

James Russell made it clear that the United States of America is trying as much as possible to work with its allies to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty.