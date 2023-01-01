A firecracker, just picked up from the ground, exploded in the face of a 5 year old child. The incident occurred on the night of Vittorio Veneto. The little one, rescued first by his parents and then by a 118 ambulance, was admitted to the emergency room of the Vittorio Veneto hospital. his conditions, fortunately, are not serious: only a few bruises on his hands and face.

Alcohol, on the other hand, conditioned the activity of the carabinieri and rescuers of the 118 during the night. The men of the Arma around 4.20 a Mogliano, along the Terragliothey have license withdrawn and reported a 45-year-old Romanian positive to the alcohol test with a value of over 1.5 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood. TO Farmhouse on the Sile the carabinieri reported a 22-year-old driver who tested positive for the alcohol test with a rate greater than 1t and found in possession of about 8 grams of hashish, a gram of cocaine and a hundred euros in cash. Arma military then found another 11 pills at the young man’s house weighing about 5 grams of narcotic substance. For the young man, in addition to the complaint for possession of drugs, the withdrawal of his license was triggered.

Dozens, however, i hospitalizations to the emergency rooms of the various hospitals of the Marca for “exotoxicosis”. In particular many young people, several of them minors, who have exaggerated with alcohol. Some were taken to the hospital by their parents.