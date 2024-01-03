A five-month-old baby falls to her death when her migrant parents were trying to board a moving train in Mexico

A tragic accident has left a five-month-old baby dead after falling from a moving train along with her parents in Nuevo León, Mexico. The heart-wrenching incident took place on Monday afternoon near the Ferromex facilities in the municipality of El Carmen, as confirmed by the state’s Civil Protection department to Univision.

The baby was identified as Emma Dayana Portillo Centeno, while her parents were named as Lourdes Guadalupe Centeno, 25 years old, and Josué Alberto Portillo Martínez, 22 years old. Despite the efforts of Civil Protection personnel, they were unable to resuscitate the infant, who tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Following the accident, both parents were rushed to the University Hospital for medical treatment, while public security personnel remained at the scene awaiting further instructions from the relevant authorities. The agency did not provide any information regarding the nationalities of those injured in the incident.

This tragic event has once again highlighted the dangers faced by migrants traveling through Mexico, with many resorting to perilous methods in pursuit of reaching the United States. From 2014 to 2021, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported caring for 400 migrants who had suffered severe injuries, including loss of limbs, due to encounters with ‘The Beast’ train. Similarly, the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico reported at least 476 cases of migrants being mutilated by the same train between 2002 and 2014.

In recent years, the flow of migrants in Mexico has seen a significant increase, prompting individuals to embark on hazardous routes in a bid to reach their desired destination. The year 2023 alone saw Mexico register over 680,000 irregular migrants, with thousands more arriving at the northern border each day via various means, including trains, buses, and utilizing the services of smugglers.

As the investigation into this heartbreaking incident continues, it serves as a solemn reminder of the perils faced by migrants seeking a better life, and the urgent need for safer, more regulated means of travel for those undertaking the journey.

