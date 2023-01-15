A prosecutor from the Nariño section accused a foreign citizen as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of aggravated violent carnal access which was not accepted.

A guarantee control judge declared the capture legal and issued an insurance measure in a prison establishment.

According to the investigation, the events occurred on November 18, 2022 inside a house in the Potrerillo neighborhood, in Sandona, Narino.

The insured would have taken advantage of the trust that the victim had in him, for being the sentimental partner of the mother, to sexually abuse her. In addition, according to the Legal Medicine opinion, the minor suffered injuries to her body as a result of the assault.

Upon learning of what had happened, the mother of the minor filed a criminal complaint against the insured, which allowed a judge to issue an arrest warrant, which was carried out by agents of the Sijin of the Ipiales Police, Nariño.