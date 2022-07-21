July 20, 2022 2:05 pm

Creation of a headquarters to face the heat wave with professional nursing staff, increase of ambulances in service, opening of dozens of refreshment centers, agreement with taxi companies for transporting the elderly to cool places, hiring workers to do home visits.

Is it the French government’s plan to deal with the heatwave in July 2022? No, it’s that of the Mayor of Chicago at the end of July 1995 to protect its most vulnerable citizens from the heat. A few days of heat caused only two deaths in the US city. But two weeks earlier the rise in temperatures – up to 41 degrees during the day – had killed more than 700 in one week. That heat wave was one of the deadliest in US history.

26 years later, what are the indications given by the French government to protect itself from the impacts of temperatures that have reached unprecedented levels (40.5 degrees in Nantes and 41.7 in Biscarosse)? Observe “absolute vigilance”, “adopt the right behaviors”, such as staying cool, caring for the elderly and contacting a toll-free number, active only between 9 and 19. The Paris City Hall has also made rooms available refreshed and mobilized doctors to contact frail people.

But what happens to a person who lives too isolated? Or is she too weak to adopt the “right behaviors”? Shouldn’t public authorities be responsible for helping poor and isolated people, instead of asking them to adapt to the situation and have the right reactions? In Spain, a 60-year-old man died while sweeping the sidewalk in a temperature of 39 degrees. According to the Spanish health ministry, in the five-day heatwave, 360 people succumbed to the heat. In Portugal there were 569.

Abandoned neighborhoods have had more deaths

However, there are lessons to be learned from the 1995 Chicago tragedy, as demonstrated by US researcher Eric Klinenberg who has been studying this disaster for several years. His book Heat wave summer 1995: social autopsy of a disaster he wonders how it is possible that 739 people died from the heat in a large city in the richest country in the world, between July 14 and July 20, 1995.

It was the consequence of segregation and inequalities, but not only that, according to the sociologist. Eight of the ten neighborhoods with the highest death rates were populated almost exclusively by African Americans. These areas were also characterized by severe poverty and a high concentration of crime. In these neighborhoods lived many people who were completely isolated.