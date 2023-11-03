A former Israeli high command gave the keys to the battle of the Hamas tunnels: “They will become a death trap”

Yair Golan, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), outlined a strategic perspective for confronting Hamas without venturing into the terrorist group’s labyrinthine and dangerous tunnels in Gaza, underscoring the risk that would mean for the Israeli soldiers.

Golan shared his ideas in an interview with Army Radio, in which he expressed a blunt position: “Under no circumstances do you fight in the tunnels… where there is no possibility of not being injured.”

According to Golan, a former parliamentarian for the pacifist party Meretz, the main objective should be to locate the entrances to the tunnels and seal them, using methods such as introducing smoke to force the Hamas terrorists to leave.

“The sensible thing is to find the entrances and seal them, or send smoke that makes the enemy escape or causes damage,” Golan declared, as reported by the Times of Israel. The former IDF officer stressed that fighting inside these tunnels would be a serious mistake.

The IDF has the capabilities to confront the tunnels

Addressing concerns about Hamas’ capabilities to maintain its extensive tunnel network, Golan offered assurances: “The IDF today has the capabilities to effectively confront the tunnels. He has all the knowledge and the means. “If Hamas stays in the tunnels, they will become a death trap.”

Regarding the complex challenge of discovering and addressing the entrances to the tunnels within facilities such as Shifa Hospital, Golan admitted that there is a certain amount of uncertainty. However, he emphasized the dual objective of fighting Hamas and securing the release of hostages held by the group.

Fighting in urban areas and underground would be a mistake

The extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by Hamas stretches across the densely populated strip, hiding fighters, their rocket arsenal and possibly the more than 200 hostages who, according to Israeli figures, have been held captive since the October 7 attack on Israel.

Clearing and demolishing those tunnels will be crucial if Israel is to take down Hamas. But fighting in densely populated urban areas and underground would deprive the Israeli military of many of its technological advantages.

Tunnel warfare is a dangerous strategy

Throughout history, tunnel warfare has been a repeated and studied stage, from the Roman siege of the ancient Greek city of Ambracia to the recent Ukrainian fighters in the corridors beneath Mariupol’s Azovstal Steelworks. They always present enormous difficulties for armies, as an enemy has abundant opportunities to lay ambushes.

In the Gaza Strip, the network is so extensive that it has been dubbed the “Metro.”

For more than 16 years, Hamas has been expanding the network and introducing weapons smuggled from Egypt. Various estimates indicate that it reached 500 kilometers, so having destroyed about 100 kilometers would only mark 20% of the structure.

Israel’s recent bombing may have affected several entrances and parts of the network, but a victory over Hamas will not be achieved until the “burrow” is completely cleared.

IDF warns that dismantling tunnels will take a long time

Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defense, has warned that the dismantling of the tunnels “will take a long time.” To that end, they have maintained the blockage of fuel delivery, which is necessary to pump oxygen.

Daphné Richemond-Barak, a professor at Israel’s Reichman University and author of a book on underground warfare, explained to the AP what ground troops are encountering in Gaza. “When you enter a tunnel, it is very narrow, dark and humid, and you quickly lose track of space and time. You are afraid of the unknown: who is coming around the corner? …Will it be an ambush? No one can come to rescue you. You can barely communicate with the outside world, with your unit.”

