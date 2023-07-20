A former Sayco partner is sanctioned with a fine of $726 million

The First Civil Court of the Circuit of Bogotá, in a hearing on July 12, sentenced Maestro Merizalde Albericci Barrios in the first instance to pay a sum of 50 million pesos, in favor of the Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia – Sayco and in turn for a fine, the sum of 726 million 448 thousand 200 pesos in favor of the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

The Court’s decision came after Maestro Merizalde Albericci filed a civil lawsuit against Sayco, for the recognition and payment of author’s economic rights derived from the public performance of his works that, supposedly, since 1998 the collective management society had not canceled. The claims of the lawsuit amounted to the sum of 7 thousand 264 million pesos, according to the estimating oath of the same.

It is necessary to clarify that Albericci was expelled from Sayco through Resolution 046 of September 10, 1998, which was confirmed through Resolution 002 of March 31, 2000. Said expulsion occurred due to a series of attacks and defamations by the aforementioned teacher against the company and its directives.

It is noteworthy that, on several occasions, for several years, Albericci Barrios had been submitting unfounded claims demanding the company pay exorbitant sums of money for royalties that were promptly dealt with, making it clear that SAYCO did not represent or manage the economic rights of its ownership and that, therefore, it did not license the use of its works from the moment it lost its partner status.

Sayco, from the moment of the expulsion of a partner, suspends the administration, representation and collection of money from the works belonging to the same. From that moment on, all legal, statutory and contractual links with the creator of the works cease, leaving the author free to exercise individual management of his repertoire.

Based on the above argument, the firm denied the claims of the lawsuit and concluded that the Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia – Sayco, had no obligation to recognize any amount of money for the use that third parties could have given to the works of the aforementioned master, since it had not been proven that Sayco had collected money in favor of the plaintiff.

