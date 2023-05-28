Home » A forward legend is leaving Volksstrasse after 40 years
News

A forward legend is leaving Volksstrasse after 40 years

by admin
A forward legend is leaving Volksstrasse after 40 years

Stewards, groundsman, team supervisor, kit man – there was almost nothing he hadn’t done in all those years. Karl-Heinz Hauer is only known by the name “Haugi” at SK Forward. The 63-year-old, who grew up in Linz, first came to the stadium in 1982 with colleagues from his then construction company. Since then he has probably been to the Volksstrasse more often than anyone else at that time.

See also  City management in Jiangsu and Hunan were condemned for tearing up Spring Festival couplets at their door. Couplets | Door to door | Xuzhou, Jiangsu

You may also like

Strengthening international exchanges and cooperation to solve common...

Ecuador will participate in the International Biennial of...

Break the micro-trafficking chain

Agora uncoverer Mieruch: Little is known about the...

Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day

Peace will be achieved when Russia and Ukraine...

Ximen Mining Closes Financing – 27.05.2023

What happened to Chinese society?Reappearance of the Miemen...

THE AFRICAN TRIBAL LEADER WHO DEFEATED THE BRITISH...

Perspective. Sumapaz: Bogotá’s strategic and environmental rearguard

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy