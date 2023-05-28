A forward legend is leaving Volksstrasse after 40 years

Stewards, groundsman, team supervisor, kit man – there was almost nothing he hadn’t done in all those years. Karl-Heinz Hauer is only known by the name “Haugi” at SK Forward. The 63-year-old, who grew up in Linz, first came to the stadium in 1982 with colleagues from his then construction company. Since then he has probably been to the Volksstrasse more often than anyone else at that time.