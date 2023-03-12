Home News A foul smell leads to a corpse in the middle of Ouarzazate
News

A foul smell leads to a corpse in the middle of Ouarzazate

by admin
A foul smell leads to a corpse in the middle of Ouarzazate
Image: archive

Hespress from OuarzazateSunday 12 March 2023 – 08:30

Following the emission of a foul smell from a house in the Sidi Daoud neighborhood in the center of Ouarzazate, the neighbors notified the local authorities and the police of the matter, so they moved to the specified location, yesterday evening, Saturday, where they found, after storming the house, on the instructions of the competent Public Prosecution, the decomposing body of a man in his sixth decade. .

According to the data provided by informed sources to Hespress, the deceased is a retired professor who disappeared from sight a few days ago, and after the stench emanated from his house, the neighbors told the relevant security services about the matter, before it was discovered that he had become a decomposed corpse.

The dead body was transferred to the mortuary of the Boukafer Ouarzazate Hospital, pending an autopsy, and an investigation was opened in the matter by the judicial police to determine the circumstances and circumstances of the death.

The newspaper’s sources did not rule out that the deceased had died as a result of a sudden health crisis or a heart attack, indicating that he was known for his good manners and was respected by everyone, and he had no enmity with anyone.

Police body Ouarzazate
See also  With a visit from the Governor, the educational strike is lifted in Nuevo Belén de Bajirá

You may also like

Heilongjiang: Fulfilling tree planting obligations to build a...

CDU general secretary calls for the resignation of...

D3 / D3: ASFOSA continues, TAC stumbles, the...

Storm in California leaves at least two people...

Bitter battle – Kiev wants to launch a...

Yun Neng’s application for extension may be fully...

Soccer own goals | kienyke

Oscars 2023: Daniel Brühl: “Still can’t get it”

A new earthquake hits Adana, southern Turkey

Fifth date of the Veterans Intermunicipal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy