Hespress from Ouarzazate

Following the emission of a foul smell from a house in the Sidi Daoud neighborhood in the center of Ouarzazate, the neighbors notified the local authorities and the police of the matter, so they moved to the specified location, yesterday evening, Saturday, where they found, after storming the house, on the instructions of the competent Public Prosecution, the decomposing body of a man in his sixth decade. .

According to the data provided by informed sources to Hespress, the deceased is a retired professor who disappeared from sight a few days ago, and after the stench emanated from his house, the neighbors told the relevant security services about the matter, before it was discovered that he had become a decomposed corpse.

The dead body was transferred to the mortuary of the Boukafer Ouarzazate Hospital, pending an autopsy, and an investigation was opened in the matter by the judicial police to determine the circumstances and circumstances of the death.

The newspaper’s sources did not rule out that the deceased had died as a result of a sudden health crisis or a heart attack, indicating that he was known for his good manners and was respected by everyone, and he had no enmity with anyone.