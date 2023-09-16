A Freccia Tricolore crashes in the Turin area, a 5-year-old girl dies – News

“I am shocked by what happened today in the Caselle flying club in Turin during an exercise by the Frecce Tricolori. The death of little Laura Origliasso following the terrible crash of one of the aircraft of the National Aerobatic Team saddens me deeply and leaves me speechless On behalf of myself and the entire government, I express my closeness and condolences to the family of the deceased child and I wish a speedy recovery to her parents and little brother who were injured in this tragedy.” This was declared by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

The day of celebration spent with one’s gaze glued to the sky turns into drama. A Frecce Tricolori aircraft crashes to the ground, explodes and involves a family passing by in a car. A five-year-old girl loses her life, while her twelve-year-old brother, together with her mother and father, end up in hospital. The pilot of the plane, who saved himself by activating the ejection device from the cabin an instant before impact, was also hospitalized. Nobody is in serious condition.

The tragedy occurred just before 5pm near the Turin-Caselle airport, from where the patrol had just taken off for Vercelli. She had to participate in an air show and was expected by no less than four thousand spectators. Tomorrow, however, it would have been the highlight of a two-day event organized by the Turin aeroclub for the centenary of the foundation of the Air Force. An accident that could have been double: in fact, on the same runway a similar tragedy was touched when an aircraft, during landing, stuck its tip into the ground: the two pilots, however, fortunately remained unharmed.

Gabriella Viglione, head of the Ivrea prosecutor’s office, arrived at the site of the accident and is already leading the investigation into the Brandizzo train accident of last August 30th. The plane fell in the territory of the Municipality of San Francesco al Campo, which is within the vast sphere of competence of the Ivrea judicial offices decimated by the shortage of personnel. A first hypothesis speaks of the aircraft hitting a flock of birds. A ‘bird stroke’, as they say in the jargon. The aircraft, called Pony 4, was speeding with four companions in a triangle formation of which it occupied the last place in the left ‘tail’. The pilot at the control, Major Oscar Del Do’, reportedly informed the team leader that he had an engine problem and had to disengage. The aircraft – as can be seen from the videos immediately circulated online – initially proceeds in a straight line, then suddenly becomes uncontrollable and loses altitude. It’s a matter of fractions of a second. Just before the nose points towards the ground, the major launches into the void. As the parachute opens, Pony 4 hits the ground, explodes and continues to crawl at breakneck speed in a blanket of smoke and flame. At that moment, a car with a family headed home to San Francesco al Campo was passing on the road that runs along the perimeter of the airport. “I heard a big noise,” the father would later say. It is not yet clear whether there was contact with the plane. In any case, the car leaves the road, overturns and catches fire. The little girl dies. His 12-year-old brother suffered second-degree burns covering approximately 15% of his body surface area. They take him to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital, where he arrives conscious. He has no injuries considered ‘important’ by the doctors but in any case they sedate him and admit him to intensive care. The prognosis is not resolved. His mother is with him, but she is transferred to her CTO: her burns (12-13%) are concentrated on her right arm. The forty-nine-year-old father has burns on 4% of his body, mainly on the palm of his left hand; the prognosis for him is 20 days. Messages of pain and condolences arrive from the world of politics. Among the members of the government are the ministers Francesco Lollobrigida, Gilberto Pichetto, Paolo Zangrillo. The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, says he is “astonished”. The mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, speaks of a “disconcerting tragedy”, while the Democratic Party cancels all the events scheduled for the Unity festival in the Piedmontese capital as a sign of mourning. Critical voices are those of Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of the PRC, who defines the Frecce Tricolori as “a harmful, non-educational and unfortunately also dangerous waste of money”, and of Luana Zanella, parliamentarian of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra for whom the performances of the patrol “should be abolished”.

