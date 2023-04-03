A scandal erupted of teaching students studying at a school belonging to the French mission in the city of Quneitra information about homosexuality and perverted tendencies, and disseminating ideas insulting to the personalities and symbols of Islam.

The details of the case, according to lawyer Abd al-Rahim al-Jamei, go back to the defense of two of the complaining children’s parents, to last December, when the students began asking their parents about the meanings of what they were being taught by a teacher, only to discover after that that the matter was related to their being taught information about homosexuality and sexual orientation. Perverted sexuality, as well as ideas insulting to Islamic personalities and symbols.

The parents of the students sent correspondence to the administration of the concerned institution, and held meetings with its officials, in order to urge them to take the necessary measures with the teacher in question, but the administration did not take any tangible action, except for making a promise to “frame the teacher,” which prompted them to take the path of justice.

Al-Jami said, in an interview with Hespress, that he had written testimonies for the parents of the students, in which they expressed their desire to settle the matter without resorting to the judiciary, but the absence of serious interaction on the part of the administration of the aforementioned educational institution forced them to do so.

According to the same source, the police and the Public Prosecution office have begun to conduct investigations into the matter.

According to a communiqué to the public opinion issued by the university, the indoctrination of information about homosexuality and deviant sexual orientation and the dissemination of ideas insulting to the personalities and symbols of Islam, “affect the religious belief of the students on the one hand, and on the other hand invite them to accept concepts of a homosexual nature and spread perceptions that praise relationships between people of the same sex.”

The same source stated that the parents of the students considered teaching the aforementioned information to their sons and daughters a “serious assault on children that affects their cultural identity, their societal environment and their psychological stability,” noting that these topics are not commensurate with the children’s age or their moral energy, and they are unable to discuss its meanings and comprehend its dimensions. And express an opinion about them, especially since they are under ten years old.

The university told Hespress that he discovered something more dangerous than that, as a young doctor who studied at the same institution gave him a testimony in which he stated that he studied with the teacher accused of indoctrinating children with information about homosexuality and perversion, and that he also received that information from the hands of the same teacher who spent 28 years in her position. years.

And the university considered, in the statement he issued, that teaching students information about homosexuality and spreading ideas offensive to the symbols of Islam, “is considered a heinous exploitation of the students’ childhood, deception of their future, a crime against them, and an educational deviation from the teacher towards children who need appropriate care.” The Public Prosecution office “puts its hand firmly on this file, which worries families, guardians, and public opinion.”

He added that the Public Prosecution opened the preliminary procedures, “provided a kind of reassurance for parents and families who, despite this, live with great anxiety from the behavior of the teacher and the school administration, because of the repercussions of the teacher’s deviation on the psychological and academic future of their children, such as refusal to continue studying, lack of confidence in teachers, and fear of the environment. The entire school system, and the lack of a sense of security and psychological safety among educators, especially since the school officials were stripped of any real firmness regarding what happened and towards the parents’ protests.