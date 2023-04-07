Faith. Before the pandemic, thousands of faithful concentrated on the pilgrimage of the image of Christ during the Good Friday procession. (file photo)

The world Catholic Christian today remembers the death of Jesus of Nazareth. He Holy Friday, It is one of the most important dates in the world‘s religious calendar.

Various activities are carried out in the country to remember the viacrucis of christ and Ambato is no exception.

Thus, at 08:00 today, Friday, April 7, 2023, the main streets of the city will carry out the Via Crucis procession.

From the Cathedral It was announced that, at 12:00, a similar activity will also begin, but with children. At 1:00 p.m. they will commemorate the seven words, At 3:00 p.m. there will be adoration of Jesus and from 7:00 p.m. the descent into the tomb will be remembered and the procession of silence will begin.

He Gloria’s Saturday At 11:00 a.m. the solitude of Mary will be remembered and at 7:00 p.m. it will be the Easter Vigil. Meanwhile he Easter Sunday, Mgr Giovanny Pazmino will celebrate five resurrection Eucharists (08:00 – 09:00 – 10:00 – 12:00 and 18:00)

Devotion

“I never before believed in the greatness of the power of God and the Virgin but when they saved my wife and my unborn son, I promised that I would always participate in all the activities that the church does,” said Cristóbal Mantilla, a 46-year-old mechanic.

Like him, Samantha Torres, a 38-year-old merchant, walks with her father in the crossroads in gratitude for the time he spent with his mother and for the health of his family.

“My mom left us seven years ago and since then I walk in this procession and in the walk of Faith to Baños because it is my way of thanking God for everything he gives us,” the woman mentioned.

A las 08:00 iniciará el recorrido del viacrucis por las principales calles de la ciudad.

While Elvira Suárez, who has breast cancer, this year has decided to go out Procession of Silence to ask for healing for your body or resignation and strength to continue facing your medical condition. (NVP)

Procession of Silence

Starting at 8:00 p.m. today, the Procession of Silence.

The start will be at the san francisco Churchthe tour includes Francisco Flor streets, Cevallos avenue, Montalvo street, Simón Bolívar street and Francisco Flor street to end at the San Francisco church.

According to Ambato Traffic Departmentlas alternate routes For vehicular and pedestrian circulation, they will be Juan Benigno Vela streets, 12 de Noviembre avenue, Olmedo street and 13 de Abril street.

The procession is expected to continue until approximately 9:30 p.m. (RMC)

Cada parroquia tiene sus propias actividades para este Viernes Santo, Sábado de Gloria y Domingo de Resurrección.

200 years of tradition in Pasa

the procession of Holy Friday It is one of the central activities where hundreds of people from Pasa participate and who come to the place moved by devotion to the Virgin of Sorrows.

Tonight the image of Jesus of the Cross is deposited in an urn that will be carried by the holy men through the parish during the procession.

The faithful will also carry the large platform where the image of the Virgen de Los Dolores is located.

Children are also part of this tradition of more than 200 years, because in litters coupled for their strength and stature they mobilize the saint of devotion of each family.

Adolfo Sisa is the parish priest of Pasa, comments that this is “an experience of faith, sacrifice, to walk with Christ, to walk accompanying Mary, a very heartfelt and valued expression of faith”.

The clergyman explained that this Friday the activities begin at 07:00 with the brotherhood of Holy Friday, who are in charge of rebuilding the main anda. At 1:00 p.m. the procession and the prayer of the Stations of the Cross are planned through the streets of the parish, then at 3:00 p.m. the celebration of the seven words and adoration of Christ on the cross, at 7:00 p.m. will be the celebration of the descent of christ on the cross to place it in the holy sepulcher and then the procession through the streets of Pasa.

From 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, the the loneliness of mary that it is a pious devotion and that it is the first time that it will be performed, it symbolizes the sadness of a mother when losing her son.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. there will be a bonfire to start the easter vigilfor him song of glory turn on the lights of the church, share the resurrection and then the blessing of the baptismal water.

For Sunday the acts continue with the easter mass at 1:00 p.m., at 2:00 p.m. they will continue with the procession where the men leave with the image of Resurrected Christ through one street and the women with the image of Mary through another, until the two unite in a central place where the act that symbolizes the encounter between the two biblical characters takes place.

The acts will culminate with the blessing and the easter act in the church. (AV)