A gallon of gasoline at $10,000 in Valledupar: Fendipetróleo explains the reason

REDACTION.

Like every end of the month, part of the Vallenato citizenship reports increases in the price of gasoline subsidized in Valledupar, the most recent case known by THE PYLON is the one at the Callejas service station, where the gallon has been at $10.000.

But this is not the only case in the capital of Cesar, which is why this publishing house consulted the reason for the increases in Lily Mendozaexecutive director of the Cesar Federation of Fuel and Energy Distributors (Fendipetróleo).

DIFFERENCE IN QUOTAS

Mendoza explained that while there are service stations that have 200 thousand gallons (maximum amount), there are others with 16.000which means that at the point of lowest subsidized quota the fuel runs out faster, “But since it provides a public service, it cannot stop selling it.”

Thus, in order to continue supplying energy to the users’ vehicles, the EDS in said conditions “they must buy and sell gasoline at a flat price”, the one that costs nationally.

“Businesses should wait until they run out of fuel national price to be able to ask for subsidy again ”, added the union leader.

The allocation of quotas is established by the Ministry of Mines and Energyand its Hydrocarbons Agency does the process monitoring.

ALLOCATION IN VALLEDUPAR

The ex-Secretary of the Treasury of Valledupar noted that the total allocation for this municipality is 4,200,000 gallonswhich are distributed between 31 ‘bombs’.

Although there is no evidence on irregularities in the increaseFendipetróleo urged users to contact the entity in case of have information that requires control.

