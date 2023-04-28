A gallon of gasoline will reach $16,000: Minhacienda

Gloria Camargo

The new Colombian Finance Minister, Ricardo Bonilla, has announced that the price of gasoline in the country will continue to rise until it reaches the international price. According to the minister’s calculations, gasoline could cost up to 16,000 pesos in Colombia, which would represent a significant increase compared to the current price.

The measure, which has generated controversy in the country, responds to the need to balance the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, which has been exceeded in recent months due to the economic crisis facing the country and the increase in international oil prices.

Bonilla explained that the increase will be gradual and will take place within three years. In this way, it is expected that the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund will be balanced and a greater economic crisis in the country will be avoided.

However, the measure has generated concern among citizens, especially those who depend on public transport or who need vehicles for their work. In addition, some experts point out that the increase in the price of gasoline could generate an increase in inflation in the country, especially with regard to food.

Given these concerns, the minister has assured that the increase will be carefully monitored and that solutions will be sought to minimize the impact on the economy and the population in general. In addition, he has promised to review the formulas of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund to avoid similar situations in the future.