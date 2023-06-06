a gallon of regular gasoline will cost $10,685 in Valledupar

For the month of June, the new price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valledupar and other border municipalities was set at $10,685confirmed the Federation of Fuel and Energy Distributors (Fendipetróleo), that means an increase of $612 compared to May.

Last Friday, June 2, Fendipetróleo reported that the increase had been $59 pesos, but “The increase due to the variation of the mixture in the fuel because gasoline has an additional product to make it more friendly to the environment.”

ACPM

The cost of motor fuel oil (ACPM) was $8,079. This is the average of the last few months, taking into account that the national government decided not to increase this type of energy so as not to drastically affect the transport of cargo and passengers.

“THE EDS PROVIDE AN OPTIMAL SERVICE”: FENDIPETRÓLEO

Last week A video by journalist Paul Bolaños went viral where he assured that the gasoline tank of his car had water, Pointing to the gasoline stations located in Callejas and Novalito, they would be linking energy with water.

For her part, the director of Fendipetróleo, Lily Mendoza, stated that the union asked the complainant for precision on the alleged facts related to the purchase of fuel mixed with water.

“He only delivered payment receipts at the Callejas service station and not from EDS Novalito, also reporting that his vehicle presented the same situation in two different places,” recounted the representative of the distributors.

WHAT ABOUT THE CONTROLS?

Mendoza added: “Service stations as retail distributors are subject to the highest controls and standards based on one of the most demanding technical regulations in the country…each process is evaluated daily, therefore, the possibility of contamination in the storage infrastructure and water dispensers is practically nil”.

The directive urged owners to check the parts of their vehicles, which, according to her, could be cracked “and in winter times fill with rainwater.”