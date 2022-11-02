02 November 2022 10:24

Weaponization is an English word that is difficult to translate. It can mean militarization but also conflictualization. This is what Vladimir Putin has continued to do in every context since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, from gas to the nuclear threat on the civil and military level. The head of the Kremlin plays with the nerves of Ukrainians, Europeans and the whole world to pursue his goals.

The same dynamic occurs with regard to Ukrainian cereals, which are indispensable for many countries in the Middle East and Africa. At the moment a liar poker game is underway whose stakes are a possible famine but also the position of the southern countries with respect to the Ukrainian conflict.

In the summer, a mediation by Turkey and the UN had allowed the passage of ships loaded with cereals across the Black Sea, avoiding the hypothesis of a famine. But over the weekend Putin “suspended” the agreement after the attack on the Russian fleet in the port of Sebastopol.

The search for those responsible

On October 31 and November 1 the passage of the ships went smoothly, but Ukraine, Russia and Turkey announced that on November 2 there will be no movement on the Black Sea, no doubt to leave room for negotiation.

Who will be blamed for the food crisis in the weakest countries? Leaning on the Sebastopol attack, Russia seeks to place the blame on Ukraine’s Western allies, in an attempt to maintain (at worst) the active neutrality of a part of the southern countries highlighted by the votes at the United Nations.