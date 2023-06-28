Home » A game should be a game, Wasim Akram
A game should be a game, Wasim Akram

KARACHI (Web Desk) Pakistan’s legendary cricketer and Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram has opposed not playing a match in Ahmedabad in the World Cup 2023, saying that Pakistan should avoid unnecessary tension and play matches in places where They are scheduled.
Wasim Akram criticized PCB for creating unnecessary controversy and said that I don’t understand unnecessary statements like not playing in Ahmedabad, ask Pakistan cricket team players, they don’t care, they should play there. Where they have to play, he said that if the position taken can be maintained then fine otherwise one should think before speaking like this, everyone is a patriot for their country but I It must be said that this is just a game. It should be treated as a game.
The PCB’s concerns about playing in Ahmedabad were mainly related to security reasons, but the BCCI agreed to accept PCB’s proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup. That helped to solve the problem.

