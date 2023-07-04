A game that ends with a buck – OujdaCity

Beloved Akki

My dear friend tells me that, like other thousands of young men and elders, he went through a strange and wondrous experience this year, represented in his candidacy to pass the baccalaureate exams for free in the Department of Arts and Human Sciences, and thanks to God Almighty, he obtained it in the first year and in the first session, June 2023. He is the scientific framework with the baccalaureate He is today of the age of retirement, after an exhausting career in the field of education, and in a general atmosphere characterized by a great deal of reluctance to self-reading and knowledge, as well as an aversion to the continuous formation of his vow first, and what surrounds him in his opinion, and in many cases of Vagueness and meagerness, so that it may be believed today by those who believe that the level of the professor is no longer worth anything at times, and it is the cornerstone in the educational and learning process from which we expect to achieve miracles, but, and this case, how can it do that?

However, it seems that the professor remains a professor, and if he mentions something, no matter how complicated or long forgotten, he remembers, benefits, excels, benefits, aids and thinks, and this is what our friend lived on and generations after generations raised on him from the skills of thinking and questioning and the gains of analysis and essay. Certainly, this was not in his wonderful experience and his interesting adventure, which I wanted, after his permission, to share it with you for every hoped-for benefit, and we are both sure that thousands of you want to go through the same experience, but they are afraid of its arduous path and its material and moral cost, and thus they are prevented from it by real and imaginary constraints, perhaps in some cases. What will dissipate the details of this modest and interesting experience of our friend? What is the origin of the story in the matter? What is the fruitful and effective preparatory curriculum that he adopted? What constraints did he encounter and how did he overcome them? Of the funny and weeping anecdotes, perhaps another article will be dedicated to it, God willing?

The origin of the story, gentlemen, as told by its owner, may have started since the issuance of the periodical of the Prime Minister at the time, the late “Maati Bouabid”, according to which in 1982 he prevented employees from pursuing university studies, illegally depriving them of their legitimate constitutional right, before retracting This ill-fated patrol, Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane in 2015, albeit with conditions, is also obstructed. Those employees whose circumstances forced them to enter the wires of public office early, so they were denied university studies on the grounds that “today’s egg is better than tomorrow’s chicken”? Another motive, according to what he told me, is that during his repeated guarding of the candidates and his perusal of the papers of some of them, he often saw that the answers were clearer than what the candidates were writing, and he wished he was in the place of some of them to answer better? Finally, his expected referral to retirement, which he saw as an occasion to utter dust over the long-standing deprivation, and an opportunity to enter university studies, even after a while, with all the pleasure and benefit without pressure or coercion, not even waiting for a return that is not the return of pleasure and knowledge, especially in a discipline he has always loved. Rather, he practiced it as a hobby and a message for years and years, namely, creative writing?

As for the preparatory curriculum, my successful friend adopted the self-made curriculum in the first place, he did not enter a center for support lessons, and he did not search for a team for free candidates in order to prepare collectively, and he did not intrude on friends from the specialization teachers and embarrass them by asking for help, and he was not a free listener in a private high school Or generality, and all of this was possible, and despite that, since he was able to put together the nomination file until the day of the exam, and over a period of about five months, he was able, thanks to God, to review the intensive course three times, the first time for reading accompanied by some explanatory exercises, and the second time for focus and accuracy with completion Multiple application models from previous exams, and the third time in the ten days that separated the regional exam from the national exam, and it was a gift from God that helped him to more control and remember? But as he mentioned to me, of course he used a lot of help from the popular free international interactive school “Youtube” and what abounds in it of volunteer professors who give methodical virtues, amidst a sea of ​​wandering and intrusion. For them, from us and from him, our sincere thanks and all appreciation and gratitude?

Of course, despite his determination and willpower, he was faced with constraints and some difficulties, perhaps the most important of which, as he told me, is the frustrated and lax environment that does not care about anything in which it does not see a material return in the first place, as one of the professor friends said to him while he was telling him about the subject, so he said to him with all bitterness: « And what will you do with the buck when you are old and have dementia like me.. You have completed all your promotions and more.. Do you want to take him to the grave?” After that, he did not tell anyone after him except his family? And another coercion, and although he was preparing slowly and without pressure and without reckoning for success or failure or gossip, he had some apathy and indolence during the months of 3 and 4, when he was seeing after the date of the exams in the month of 5 and 6, and the emergence of some forgetfulness and interference in him in Concepts, especially those related to philosophical methodologies, terminology in meetings, Islamic education, and some methods in foreign languages?

Finally, forcing the text to be dense and stuffing it with what is necessary and what is not necessary, according to his opinion. In the Arabic language, for example, we have Arabic poetry as a subject, and it includes: the school of reviving the model. The internal rhythm.. the external rhythm.. the poetic image.. the poetic themes.. the descriptive methods and the constructive methods.. the argumentative methods.. the story.. the play.. the applied text.. the theoretical text.. the thematic, structural, and psychological social and historical method.. and in all Something methodology.. introduction.. form and content?. In philosophy, too, there are four segments, and in each segment there are three concepts, and in each concept there are three axes. Add to that the multitude of philosophers and the multitude of their sayings and what they say and what they say, and the philosophical methodology according to the text, saying or question.. with what may be in each of them of similarity or A difference in the introduction, the analysis, the discussion, the composition, and what is required in each paragraph of the philosophical essay in form and content, and the relationship between all of this, linkage, and consistency as well?

All of this did not work for him except the success of God Almighty, and a bit of determination, willpower, persistence, perseverance, reviewing references and exact control, and applied focus on clear knowledge, exact methodology, and the answer at the heart of the question, in its limits and in its form, after the effort to understand it correctly? Praise be to God that success and success were his allies, with a good GPA of about 14/20 and honorable points of 14 in Islamic Education, 15 in French, 17 in Arabic, and 18.5 in Philosophy, which he feared. In it only to avoid the zero point, so he approached the average by preparing only two segments, which are probabilities and sequences, so that it became clear to him, as one of them said to him after learning of his success, that “mental dementia” is a broken record for the laggards, and that achievement is any achievement that a person can achieve if he trusts in God and does good. Planning and preparing for it, even if it is an elderly person? As it turns out to the frivolous politicians – may God forgive them – that a citizen’s right cannot be taken away from him with the stroke of a pen and an unjust decision. Rights are not forgotten and dreams do not die, even after decades?

Fair decision makers, as we ended with dialogue and consideration, had to open all the doors of seeking knowledge and its spaces to the citizen and encourage him to do so, because of the desired benefit and development achieved for the country and the citizen. ).. Home digital universities remotely..?. In 2015, Daoudi authorized about 35,000 employees to pursue their university studies, and this year, Benmoussa stated that 21.4 thousand / 80,000 freelancers successfully passed the 2023 baccalaureate exams. Isn’t this human wealth that we qualify for? Isn’t this development with an added value to our competencies that we have given another chance? How about if we circulated this opportunity to everyone and activated their right to participate in all certification exams (primary…preparatory…secondary…university…PhD… Everyone participates in it, each according to his level, and benefits financially and morally from every success he achieves and the achievement he accumulates, so that we have not established the edifice of a precious, real developmental and great national knowledge revolution, instead of this that drowns our rising generations, from the sludge and insignificance of many empty collections, fluid applications and lost pages that It invaded us, our families, and our schools in length and breadth, so it distracted our focus, diminished our knowledge, and spoiled our taste and our thinking.

