Robbery at the petrol station in via Palmarina in San Giovanni al Natisone.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, at closing time, Wednesday evening around 19.30, two people with their faces distorted by a helmet went into action to steal the day’s income.

Furthermore, from what was learned, the two bandits would have had a weapon and would have hit the manager in the back of the head.

The loot has yet to be quantified. The carabinieri immediately intervened in via Palmarina to carry out all the necessary investigations and reconstruct what had happened.

On the part of the investigators at the moment there is the utmost confidentiality and the outlines of what happened are still to be defined.

